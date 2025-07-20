Elie Saab's son weds at sparkling three-day celebration in Lebanon

Celio Saab, son of the Lebanese couturier Elie Saab, married his fiancee, Zein Qutami, in Lebanon.

Surrounded by friends and family, the pair exchanged vows at the historic Bkerke church in Jounieh, followed by a glittering reception as part of the three-day celebration. The bride, of course, wore Elie Saab.

With a fashion designer as her new father-in-law, all eyes were on Qutami and her outfits for the each of the events.

For the pre-wedding party, which kicked off the three-day event, Qutami wore a fitted champagne-toned dress, with a beaded bodice and a floor-length, pleated skirt, paired with a matching sheer cape hanging from her shoulders. The groom, meanwhile, wore a single-breasted taupe suit with an open-necked shirt.

For the wedding day, the bride wore two looks. She arrived at the church on the arm of her father, wearing a shimmering, off-the-shoulder, silver embellished gown with long sleeves.

Fully fitted, the dress featured an overskirt that extended into a cathedral-length train, and was finished with a large ivory bow at the back. Over this, Qutami wore a gossamer veil that was the length of the train. She finished the look with a small bouquet of white and silver flowers, emerald-cut drop diamond earrings and a small headpiece.

For the evening event, the bride switched into a champagne-coloured gown, with a similar full skirt and vertical lines of silver beading. She wore a matching veil and carried a small bouquet of tonal flowers. The look was finished with the same diamond earrings. Her husband wore a formal black tuxedo to both events.

For the third day of celebrations, Qutami wore a strapless, sweetheart-cut dress in powder blue, which also featured intricate beading. Her husband, meanwhile, arrived looking relaxed wearing all black, wearing a jacket over a T-shirt.

In addition to creating the bridal gowns for his new daughter-in-law, Elie Saab also dressed many of the high-profile guests in attendance.

Yemeni-Emirati singer Balqees Fathi wore a rose gold beaded and sequinned strapless gown to attend the wedding. "What a magical night," she wrote on Instagram in a post congratulating the couple.

Also in attendance was Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, who wore a fitted, cap-sleeved gown with rich gold sequins and beads.

Other guests included influencer Karen Wazen, who arrived in a mustard yellow, halter-neck look with dramatic slashed sleeves, as well as television host Jessica Azar, who wore a black look, made of horizontal bands of cross-hatched beading. Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim was also in attendance.

Singer Assi El Hallani shared videos of himself serenading the happy couple at the wedding.

The lavish event is the first high-profile Saab family wedding since Elie Saab Jr married Christina Mourad in 2019. The pair have since had two children, Sophia, four, and Elie, two.

Celio is the middle son of Elie and Claudine Saab. The newlywed couple met in Dubai in 2021 and they continue to live in the UAE.

