Argeen by Soulja is named after the Sudanese-Egyptian border. Photo: Soulja
From Saint Levant to Soulja: 10 of the best Arabic songs released so far in 2025

Tracks about love, heartbreak and gender violence make up some of the thought-provoking releases

Saeed Saeed
February 25, 2025