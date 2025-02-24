From Saint Levant to Soulja: 10 of the best Arabic songs released so far in 2025

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/" target="_blank">music scene</a> in the Arab world is as dynamic as ever. From pop stars to indie artists, spanning<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/02/06/bob-marley-birthday-north-african-music/" target="_blank"> Morocco </a>to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>, it continues to inspire, challenge and showcase the evolving sound of the region. With that in mind, <i>The National</i> will be regularly updating this list of the best songs of 2025, highlighting the freshest sounds from rising talents to established stars. Like Elissa and Saad Lamjarred's 2022 hit <i>Min Awel Dekika</i>, Arab pop collaborations can work, despite their relative rarity. Perhaps this solid partnership between Egyptian pop titans Tamer Hosny and Ramy Sabry will inspire more artists to join forces in the studio. This lush ballad fully capitalises on their respective strengths – trading verses, both singers navigate the emotional spectrum of heartbreak, from isolation to denial, adding extra dynamism to a song that might have felt standard if recorded solo. Already shaping up to be one of the biggest songs of the year, with more than 45 million YouTube streams in its first two months of release, Syrian singer Bessan Ismail captures attention with a slick, polished Arab Levant pop style and surprisingly rich, deep vocals in a song exploring the emotional weight of regret and the reflections it inevitably brings. Personal identity and homeland continue to be key themes in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/07/saint-levant-deira-review/" target="_blank">Saint Levant</a>’s increasingly salient body of work. Both strands feature in this pulsating single, where the Palestinian-Algerian artist strips away the anguish of being away from home and comparing the predicament to a tumultuous relationship. He sings, “So tell me, where did the time go? Do you ever think of me?” Such searching questions are tempered by winningly nonchalant vocals and muted dance beats that make <i>Exile</i> all sound so current and cool. A key piece in Palestinian singer-songwriter’s album <i>Maryam</i>, the plaintive track about seeking permanence in a war-torn land is especially poignant. The focus on everyday domestic comforts we often take for granted, from the scent of cooking to "the stillness of the carpet" makes this ballad even more heart-breaking. Saudi <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/08/04/bedouin-beats-how-sheilat-took-the-saudi-music-scene-by-storm/" target="_blank">sheilat music </a>has been having a moment over the past three years. These folk songs, characterised by autotuned vocals and extended verses delivered in a form of sung poetry, have amassed billions of views on YouTube. The genre thrives on themes of celebration, from weddings and mass gatherings to tribal pride, to the occasional love song. <i>Ma Nasaitak</i> by Othman Sharari falls into the latter category, though it steers clear of the excessive lovesick regret typical of Arab pop ballads. Instead, Sharari delivers a more resolute perspective on a fading relationship: "I've had enough of love. Oh, the misery of my heart, where is the cure?". After building a regional cult following with a series of beautiful standalone singles and last year’s <i>Le’beh </i>EP, Syrian singer and Abu Dhabi resident<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/12/30/palestine-songs-peace/" target="_blank"> Ghaliaa </a>is set to raise expectations even further with her coming debut album, <i>Nafsi El Oula</i>. Even though the lead single, <i>Barky Byesmaani, </i>is only two minutes long, it captures her intimate, hushed singer-songwriter style while expanding her sound with bright arrangements. An ode to personal freedom, it’s another confident step forward for the talented artist. This striking track by the Egyptian-Italian singer is a searing critique of the challenges Arab women face – whether in oppressive relationships, societal expectations or rigid gender roles. "If he hits me, it's for my own good. If he hits me, it's normal – he’s my friend," Fadda raps in a hushed monotone, underscoring how such disturbing realities are normalised. Backed by a minimal yet hypnotic beat, with down-tuned acoustic guitar and bass, <i>Tarat Tarat Tat</i> is a compelling statement and an introduction to a bold new voice in the Arab indie music scene. Moroccan trap-hip-hop meets Egyptian RnB in this standout pairing between rapper Lemhallwess and singer Nada Nader. His deep, gruff raps dovetail into Nader’s sweet vocals, creating a vibe-heavy track that will have you nodding along in no time. Being at the top of the game is not as glamorous as it seems, according to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/07/16/wegz-review-egyptian-rapper-is-ready-to-take-on-world-after-spectacular-dubai-show/" target="_blank">Wegz</a>. The rapper, considered a leader in the hip-hop scene, turns up the intensity with a defiant track taking aim at jealous peers and the apathy of the commercial music industry to Egyptian hip-hop. Named after the Sudanese-Egyptian border crossing, <i>Argeen</i> by Sudanese rapper Soulja channels that cross-cultural journey by blending traditional North African rhythms with vocals inspired by Egyptian and Sudanese folk music. Soulja reflects on the pain of displacement and how a sense of stability can be found with family and community .