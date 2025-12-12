Bollywood spy film Dhurandhar will not be released in the Gulf, confirm insiders

Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar will not be released in Gulf cinemas, industry insiders have said.
Distributors in the region have given no reason for the ban, but Indian media reports claim it is over the film's divisive portrayal of Pakistan. The region is one of the most lucrative markets for Bollywood films, thanks to its large South Asian diaspora.
Released in India on December 5, the action film features an A-list cast led by actor Ranveer Singh, who stars alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Directed by Aditya Dhar, known for the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhurandhar is an espionage thriller that follows an Indian spy who infiltrates a militant group in Pakistan to dismantle a terrorist plot.
The film is being released in two parts, with Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge, scheduled for March next year.
Film insiders have confirmed to The National that Dhurandhar has not been cleared for release in the Gulf, but officials are yet to explain why.
Several major Bollywood films with similar themes have been blocked regionally. Last year, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, based on a rescue operation in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, was not released in UAE cinemas. That same year, Article 370, also set in Kashmir and with a script by Dhurandhar director Dhar, was not cleared for release.
Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Dhurandhar is a huge box-office success. Made with a budget of 1.4 billion rupees ($15.5 million), it has already earned more than 3.13 billion rupees globally in the week since its release, according to entertainment website Bollywood Hungama.
Veteran Bahraini rapper Flipperachi's song Fa9la features prominently in the film, resulting in the track hitting No 1 on Spotify's Viral chart on Thursday.
