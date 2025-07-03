Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Deepika Padukone is making history again. The Bollywood actress has been named as the first Indian celebrity to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The recognition will be made official next year, and places the Piku performer among a global roster of artists selected for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2026 inductees, with Padukone named in the Motion Pictures category. Other honourees include Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Rami Malek, Timothee Chalamet and Stanley Tucci – reflecting a broad international presence across the arts.

Padukone rose to fame with her Bollywood debut in 2007's Om Shanti Om, which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and established her as a leading actress.

She has also built a strong presence on the international stage over the years. In 2017, she made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel.

Beyond acting, Padukone has represented luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Cartier, and has been featured twice on the cover of Time magazine as a “Global Star” and named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

In 2023, Padukone was one of the presenters at the Academy Awards, where she introduced Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s 2022 film RRR to an international audience. The song went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Score that year. Her upcoming film King will reunite her with longtime collaborator Shah Rukh Khan.

The Walk of Fame recognition marks a significant milestone in Padukone’s career and signals growing international visibility for Indian cinema.

Selection is highly competitive, with hundreds of nominations reviewed each year. Final choices are made based on an individual’s lasting impact in one or more of five fields: motion pictures, television, live performance, music and sports entertainment. The 2026 class was revealed during a live event hosted by Walk of Fame inductees Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade.

Alongside Padukone, the upcoming group of honourees includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, Molly Ringwald and Noah Wyle. Shaquille O’Neal will be recognised for his achievements in sports and broadcasting. Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos will receive a joint star. Posthumous honourees include filmmaker Tony Scott and special effects pioneer Carlo Rambaldi.