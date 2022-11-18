Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchans — inside the homes of Bollywood's elite

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in 2018, have created a social media frenzy by purchasing a $16 million mansion in Mumbai — one of India’s most expensive residential sales to date.

The sea-facing apartment, which sprawls across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of a residential tower, is fitted out with Italian marble, exotic plants and bespoke furniture.

Thanks to their dream abode, Singh, 37, and Padukone, 36, will be neighbours to two other Bollywood stars — Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Like Singh and Padukone, many Bollywood celebrities are proud owners of lavish homes that mere mortals can only dream of.

Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone own one of the most expensive residential properties in India. AFP

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, whose fame straddles Hollywood and Bollywood, owns a slew of spiffy homes. Her latest pad, jointly owned with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, is in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, and reportedly cost a whopping $20 million.

Chopra Jonas, 40, recently shared photos of her and her family performing Diwali rituals inside the new home with her husband and their nine-month-old baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas joining in the festivities.

“We've built the home that we dreamt of, we built the home that I guess has space for everything that is in our lives. And I feel most at peace when I'm at home," Chopra Jonas recently said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

Here is a peek inside the homes of some of Bollywood's biggest stars:

The Bachchans

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya at their home in Mumbai in 2020. AFP

Headed by veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 80 on October 11, the Bachchan family famously owns a slew of bungalows in Mumbai, India’s financial capital. Such is the popularity of these residences that fans flock outside them daily just to click selfies. Mumbai travel packages often include a mandatory stop outside the Bachchans’ homes, so fans can have bragging rights about having posed there.

The Bachchans — Amitabh’s wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai — also own a lavish condominium in Paris, where they holiday frequently. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek were there last month after the actress walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The exterior of a villa in Sanctuary Falls at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

The couple also co-own a home in Sanctuary Falls, Dubai. The opulent complex, set on an 18-hole golf course, comes with chic Portuguese-style villas with pools and rooms overlooking waterfalls, manicured lawns or the golf course. The capacious complex also has several restaurants, a clubhouse and a tennis academy.

Shah Rukh Khan

Also known as "King Khan" for a successful career spanning more than three decades, Khan owns a sea-facing six-storey home known as Mannat — meaning prayer — in Mumbai. Currently priced at about $30 million, it is a famous tourist spot with fans thronging its gates to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

The house often finds its way into glossies for hosting fancy Bollywood parties. Khan’s friends are known to post selfies from the house’s all-white living room studded with eclectic bric-a-brac collected by his interior designer wife Gauri from all over the world.

Police guard the entry to Mannat, home of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. EPA

Away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, the star, 57, owns another home in Alibaug, a beach town in Mumbai. Named Jannat, meaning "heaven", it is has a pool and a helipad, which the actor uses when he flies to his grand 20,000-square-foot home in a chopper.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kapoor Ahuja's home in Notting Hill, London — which she shares with entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja — often graces the pages of lifestyle magazines including Vogue and Architectural Digest, among others.

Peppered with bespoke Indian handcrafts, the pied a terre features exotic canework from North East India and wardrobes hand-carved by artisans. House proud Kapoor Ahuja often posts about her house on Instagram where she has 34 million followers. Her husband, who runs the fashion label Bhane and sneaker boutique VegNonVeg, often features in her photos.

Shilpa Shetty

The actor’s sea-facing house Kinara, which means "shore" in Hindi, is always in the news as the multi-faceted actor, who is also a businesswoman, leaves or enters it while fulfilling her various work commitments.

The house is valued at an estimated $13 million, making it one of India’s most expensive slices of real estate. Brimming with expensive art installations, and fronted by a manicured garden with exotic fruit trees, the home has a designated meditation space as well as a well-equipped gym.

Shetty, 47, often shows off her abode on Instagram where she has 27 million followers. Photos of her playing with her two children on her verdant lawns often go viral.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan owns several homes in India, but has a soft spot for his sprawling property in Panchgani, south of Mumbai. AFP

The veteran actor is known to spare no expense when it comes to acquiring grand homes. Apart from owning several across the country, he also possesses a capacious abode in Panchgani, a hill station south-east of Mumbai. Spread over more than 8,000 square metres, it cost about $1million in 2012-2013 and its current value is estimated at $5 million.

The home, fringed by contiguous hills and lush foliage, is where Khan spends a lot of quality time with his family and nine-year-old son Azad. Panchgani is famous for many scenic spots including Table Land, a huge volcanic plateau, Dhom Dam lake and Kamalgad Fort, used as a prison by the British in the early 19th century. It is said that Khan fell in love with the area when he was shooting for his blockbuster movie Raja Hindustani in the 1990s.

