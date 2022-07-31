Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh draw A-list crowd for catwalk debut at Manish Malhotra

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh aren't done turning heads.

The Bollywood power couple have hit headlines again after making their catwalk debut for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022.

Padukone and Singh, who also caused a stir last week with his provocative interview and nude shoot in Paper magazine, donned custom-made outfits by the Indian couturier as they celebrated 10 years of Mijwan on Friday.

The pair drew in A-list crowds, as celebrities such as Karan Johan, Gauri Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ishaan Khatter sat front row.

Actress and film producer Anushka Sharma's parents also made an appearance, her mother in a powder blue sari by Malhotra.

Padukone, who is well known for her impeccable sartorial choices, did not disappoint, as she wore a heavily embellished white lehenga with a matching blouse and plunging neckline, topped off with a cape. She accessorised with a stone-studded choker and matching earrings.

Singh, meanwhile, wore a black sherwani with white embroidery and black trousers that complemented Padukone's look.

At one point, Singh walked up to his mother, Anju Bhavnani, who sat in the front row, and leant in to give her a kiss before touching her feet. The moment sent fans wild on social media.

Fans were also excited to see the pair on the catwalk together and local media described the couple as "showstoppers". "You two look so beautiful!" wrote one fan account on Twitter.

The fashion show was organised by veteran actress Shabana Azmi and her non-profit Mijwan Welfare Society.

Padukone is well known within international fashion circles. While she routinely champions Indian brands such as Sabyasachi, she's also been known to sport a Middle Eastern designer from time to time, stepping out on red carpets in Zuhair Murad and Ashi Studio. And earlier this year she became the first Indian to be a Louis Vuitton ambassador.

Singh and Padukone were in a relationship for about five years before tying the knot in 2018. While they are famous actors in their own right, it is when they star next to each other in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical epics that they truly shine. RamLeela in 2013, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and 2018's Padmaavat were some of Bollywood's biggest hitters.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of celebrities at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception.

Expand Autoplay Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at their wedding reception party in Mumbai on December 1. AFP

They more recently appeared together in 83, which recreates India's historic Cricket World Cup win in 1983 in England, and also features a number of acclaimed actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the couple bought a nest egg in the form of a quadruplex apartment in Bandra's Bandstand, one of Mumbai's most luxurious neighbourhoods.

According to reports in several Indian news outlets, including Hindustan Times and Mint, Singh paid nearly 1.2 billion rupees ($15 million) for floors 16 to 19 in Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, a building that's still under construction.

Should they move in, Singh and Padukone will share the neighbourhood with no fewer than four Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Rekha, all of whom live on the posh, sea-facing Bandstand stretch.

Deepika Padukone's style evolution, from Bollywood queen to global superstar — in pictures