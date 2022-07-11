Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buy home between Shah Rukh and Salman Khan's residences

Only days after discussing starting a family on national television, Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look set to create a nest egg in the form of a quadraplex apartment in Bandstand, one of Mumbai's most luxurious neighbourhoods.

According to reports in several Indian news outlets, including Hindustan Times and Mint, Singh paid nearly 1.2 billion rupees ($15 million) for floors 16 to 19 in Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, a building that's still under construction.

Should they move in, Singh and Padukone will share the neighbourhood with no fewer than four Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Rekha, all of whom live on the posh, sea-facing Bandstand stretch.

The area has become something of a celebrity-sighting spot, as both the Khans regularly pop out on their terraces — Salman from Galaxy Apartments and Shah Rukh from Mannat — to greet the fans thronging outside their gates, including during Eid and other national holidays.

Singh reportedly bought his plot through Oh Five Oh Media Works, a company that has him and his father on its board of directors.

News agency ANI further reports that the property has an area of 1,047 square metres, plus a 120-square-metre terrace, and that Singh has been allotted 19 parking lots in the building. As such, the property is valued at $117 per square metre. The actor has also reportedly paid nearly $900,000 as stamp duty tax to the revenue department.

While the 16th floor is meant to be a stand-alone four-bed apartment, and floors 17 to 19 will make up the penthouse, it is speculated that Singh-Padukone will combine the two formats to create a quadraplex.

Real estate deals and family planning aside, Singh will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, while Padukone will appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.