Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Diwali

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, was seen in her traditional best for her first Diwali, as the family celebrated the festival of lights, a major event in India.

In photos shared by the actress on Wednesday, Malti, who was born in January via surrogacy and is currently 10 months old, is seen wearing a cream-coloured lehenga choli and matching headband, as she sits on her mother's lap. Jonas was also dressed in a similarly coloured Indian traditional wear, and can be seen performing a puja. Chopra matched her husband and daughter in a cream and gold set featuring embroidered pants and a matching jacket by Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

In another photo, Malti Marie, whose face is hidden by a heart emoji in all the photos, is held by her grandmother, Madhu Chopra, who's smiling next to her actress daughter. There's also a picture of the toddler with her parents.

"Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer," Chopra posted.

Priyanka Chopra with her mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti. Photo: Instagram / priyankachopra

The Diwali party, complete with traditional floral decorations and Indian food, seems to have been held at the Jonas's home in Encino, Los Angeles.

In May, Chopra and Jonas revealed their daughter had finally come home after spending more than 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit. Sharing the first photo of their baby girl, Chopra said the last few months had been a “roller coaster”.

“After 100-plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she said. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

She did not specify what complications her daughter had, but Chopra thanked the doctors and nurses at the Rady Children’s and Cedar Sinai hospitals, and said: “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Chopra and husband Jonas, who married in 2018, announced in January that they'd welcome their first child, a daughter, via surrogacy. In April, it was revealed that they'd named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The name Malti comes from the ancient Indian language Sanskrit, and means “fragrant flower” or “moonlight”. It is a name associated with luminance, brightness and brilliance, and was typically common among older generations in India.