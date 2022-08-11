Priyanka Chopra posts photo showing daughter Malti Marie is a 'desi girl', just like her

She's only aged 8 months and has an American father, but Malti Marie is a certified desi girl just like her mother.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo on Instagram showing her daughter wearing a onesie with the words "desi girl", which recalls the song from her mum's 2008 Bollywood film Dostana.

Desi is a reference to people of South Asian descent.

Before she made her debut in the US as a lead in the TV show Quantico, Chopra was one of the highest-paid actresses in India. Dostana, which featured John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, was a hit comedy about two friends who fall in love with the same woman. Desi Girl was one of the film's biggest tracks.

Chopra has been sharing snippets of Malti, her daughter with husband Nick Jonas, on social media.

On Sunday, she posted a Polaroid photo of herself along with Jonas and Malti at their home in Los Angeles. In it, the child's face is covered by a heart emoji.

Malti, who was born in January via surrogacy, spent more than 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit in a Los Angeles hospital.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Chopra shared in May, thanking doctors at the Rady Children’s and Cedars-Sinai hospitals.

The name Malti comes from the ancient Indian language Sanskrit and means “fragrant flower” or “moonlight”. It is a name associated with luminance, brightness and brilliance, and was typically common among older generations in India.

Chopra, 40, and Jonas, 29, married in a lavish ceremony in India in December 2018. It was attended by, among others, his musician brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas and Joe's wife, the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. They celebrated their marriage with three wedding receptions — two in Mumbai and one in New Delhi.

