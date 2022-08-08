Priyanka Chopra shares new family photo with baby Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra has shared a new photos of her Sunday at home in Los Angeles with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, 29, and daughter Malti Marie, 8 months.

The actress, 40, posted the photo of a Polaroid picture and used a heart emoji to cover the baby girl's face.

Priyanka Chopra at home with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Photo: Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Later in the afternoon, she shared her "post-pool hair routine," using a leave-in conditioner by Anomaly Haircare, which she says owns and says she "swears by".

In the video, she is wearing a bikini and dancing to Caution by Projexx & Juls in her bathroom, as she generously applies the product to her hair.

Chopra using her Anomaly Haircare leave-in conditioner after spending the day in the pool. Photo: Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

Chopra launched the range early last year, saying: “I’ve tried a lot and learnt a lot about hair care over the years ... what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between ... and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves."

The sustainable range of shampoos and deep-conditioning masks are available from $5.99 per bottle. It’s a move Chopra has described as the “democratising of sustainable beauty” because “beautiful hair shouldn’t cost us the earth” and “should be accessible to all”.

Chopra showed off her new Sona Home range serving a Sunday brunch. Photo: Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Anomaly is just one of the brands she owns that she plugged on Instagram at the weekend. She also shared photos of her breakfast table with scrambled eggs, waffles and bacon served Sona Home china bowls, with linen pieces also from the brand.

Chopra launched Sona Home with restaurateur Maneesh K Goyal in June.

She showed off pieces from the Sultan’s Garden collection of plates and the Panna range of linens. The tableware features green and white plates, bowls, cups, tablecloths and napkins decorated with animal and tree motifs, and the linens are embroidered with palm silhouettes.

The website describes the Sultan’s Garden range as "fancifully emblazoned with plants and animals that evoke the paradise of India".

The Panna square tablecloth costs $298 and a set of four Panna cocktail napkins are $68. The Sultan's Garden dinner plates start at $60, shallow bowls retail from $70 and platters are $198. The espresso cup and saucer are from $64 and the teacup and saucer from $68.

