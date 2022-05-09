Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally welcome daughter Malti Marie home

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, has finally come home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. Sharing the first photo of their baby girl, who was born in January via surrogacy, Priyanka said the last few months have been a "roller coaster".

"After 100-plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she said, thanking the doctors and nurses at the Rady Children’s and Cedar Sinai hospitals.

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Priyanka also thanked her husband in her post, saying: "There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."

Both father and mother can be seen in the photograph, with baby Malti Marie's face covered with a heart emoji.

Sharing the same photo, Nick also wished his "incredible wife" well "on her first Mother’s Day".

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you," he posted.

In January, the couple announced a surrogate had given birth to their first child on January 15.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," they both shared.

In April, TMZ was the first to reveal the birth certificate of their baby, a daughter they've named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The name Malti comes from the ancient Indian language, Sanskrit, and is a traditional name meaning “fragrant flower” or “moonlight”. It is a name associated with luminance, brightness and brilliance, and was typically common among older generations in India.

Chopra, 39, and Jonas, 29, married in a lavish ceremony in India on December 1, 2018, which was attended by, among others, Nick's family including musician brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, and Joe's wife, the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. They celebrated their marriage with three wedding receptions — two in Mumbai and one in New Delhi.