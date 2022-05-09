Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally welcome daughter Malti Marie home

Couple reveal their baby has spent more than 100 days in the ICU

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's daughter was born on January 15 via surrogacy. AP
David Tusing
May 09, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, has finally come home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. Sharing the first photo of their baby girl, who was born in January via surrogacy, Priyanka said the last few months have been a "roller coaster".

"After 100-plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she said, thanking the doctors and nurses at the Rady Children’s and Cedar Sinai hospitals.

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Priyanka also thanked her husband in her post, saying: "There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."

Both father and mother can be seen in the photograph, with baby Malti Marie's face covered with a heart emoji.

Sharing the same photo, Nick also wished his "incredible wife" well "on her first Mother’s Day".

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you," he posted.

In January, the couple announced a surrogate had given birth to their first child on January 15.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," they both shared.

In April, TMZ was the first to reveal the birth certificate of their baby, a daughter they've named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

READ MORE
Celebrity net worth: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas lead Olipop's $30m funding round

The name Malti comes from the ancient Indian language, Sanskrit, and is a traditional name meaning “fragrant flower” or “moonlight”. It is a name associated with luminance, brightness and brilliance, and was typically common among older generations in India.

Chopra, 39, and Jonas, 29, married in a lavish ceremony in India on December 1, 2018, which was attended by, among others, Nick's family including musician brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, and Joe's wife, the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. They celebrated their marriage with three wedding receptions — two in Mumbai and one in New Delhi.

Celebrities who've welcomed children through surrogacy — in pictures:

'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen's daughters Winnie Rose and Frances Cole were born via surrogacy in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Reuters

'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen's daughters Winnie Rose and Frances Cole were born via surrogacy in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Reuters

Updated: May 09, 2022, 4:39 AM
HollywoodCelebritiesCelebrity RelationshipsFamilies
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally welcome daughter Malti Marie home
An image that illustrates this article Why is Mother's Day celebrated on different dates around the world?Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article The most popular baby names in the US for 2022 revealed
An image that illustrates this article Seven celebrities who have been married the most, from Elizabeth Taylor to Larry KingStory gallery icon