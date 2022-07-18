Miss World to Mrs Jonas: 47 photos that show Priyanka Chopra's style evolution

She burst on to the scene back in 2000, when she took home the crown of Miss World.

And since then, Priyanka Chopra has gone on to forge a multi-hyphenate career as a model, singer, actress and businesswoman.

The Jamshedpur-born star, who has appeared in TV shows such as Quantico and Hollywood blockbusters including Baywatch, has been in the public eye for two decades, during which the world has seen a range of trends push and shove their way to red carpets.

Chopra's fashion history, therefore, offers a retrospective of 20 years of style, from the denim skirts and leggings of the mid-2000s to the more directional silhouettes of the modern day.

The star has made many fashion statements in recent years, including on the steps of the famous Met Gala, where she has sported some daring looks.

Scroll through the gallery above to see all the images of Priyanka Chopra through the years.

Chopra, who is married to US musician Nick Jonas, welcomed her first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, in January via a surrogate.

In May, she revealed the couple had finally welcomed their daughter home after she spent more than 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit. Sharing the first photo of their baby girl, Chopra said the last few months had been a “roller coaster”.

“After 100-plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she said. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”