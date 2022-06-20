Gigi Hadid and Priyanka Chopra share rare photos of babies for Father's Day

Celebrities across the US, the UK and other parts of the world celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, ahead of the UAE, which marks the day on Tuesday.

Gigi Hadid was among them, staying supportive of ex Zayn Malik, despite his fall out with her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

“Happy Fathers Day to my sweet baba,” the part-Palestinian model, 27, wrote on a photo she shared via Instagram Stories of Malik, 29, and Khai, 21 months, of whom you can only see her feet. Father and daughter and doing arts and crafts in the image. She added: “& to Khai’s baba!!!!”

Malik and Gigi faced issues last year when he had an alleged altercation with Yolanda, and was arrested on four counts of harrassment.

Gigi also shared a throwback photo on a separate story of her own father, Mohamed Hadid, writing: "I love you!" She shared photos of herself with her dad that were added to a fan account.

Sister and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid did the same, sharing a throwback photo of her real estate mogul father via Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy Father's Day my baba I love you".

Gigi has been famously private since welcoming Khai, her first child, in September 2020, largely keeping her daughter out of the spotlight and sharing only snippets of life as a mum, and never showing the face of her baby.

In an open letter posted to the star’s Instagram account last summer, she wrote: “As our baby grows up we have to realise that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller.”

She continued: “To the paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media,” she said. “Our wish is that she can choose to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

Her daughter's name is a nod to Hadid's Arab heritage, a tribute to her Palestinian grandmother, Khairiah, the mother of Mohamed.

The name also has Arabic links, with Khai translated to mean "crowned" or "royalty" in English. The full name of Khairiah, meanwhile, means "good" and "charitable".

Both Gigi and Malik have had their daughter's name tattooed on them in Arabic since her birth.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas's first Fathers' Day

For Nick Jonas's first Fathers' Day, wife Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of father and daughter to herInstagram, captioning the sweet shot: "Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more."

In the photo, you can see Jonas's legs and his shoes, which say "MM's" and "Dad", one on each foot, with baby wearing trainers that say "M" and "M".

The couple, who welcomed their baby via surrogate on January 15, named their baby Malti, a traditional Indian name that comes from the ancient language of Sanskrit and means "fragrant flower" or "moonlight". It was typically common among old generations in India.

The full name is reportedly Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On Mother's Day, Chopra and Jonas revealed their daughter had finally come home after spending more than 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit. Sharing the first photo of their baby girl, Chopra said the last few months had been a “roller coaster”.

“After 100-plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she said. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Since then, Chopra has shared photos of Malti sparingly, choosing to share one image of her with Chopra's mother for her birthday.

"Happiest birthday Mama," Chopra wrote, with a photo of Chopra, her mother and daughter all together. "May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

