Celebrities who have welcomed children via surrogacy: from Priyanka Chopra to Amber Heard

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made headlines by announcing the arrival of their first child through surrogacy on Instagram on Friday.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s joint statement read. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The couple did not reveal other details including the name, sex, or when or where the baby was born.

While many fans were joyously surprised with the news, Chopra and Jonas certainly aren't the only famous faces to welcome children via surrogacy. Here's a look at some other celebrities who have also had babies born from a surrogate.

Amber Heard

Actress Amber Heard revealed that she had become a mum “on her own terms” as a single parent via surrogacy in July. In an Instagram post, the Aquaman star said she welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on April 8 as she shared a photo with the baby nestled against her.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard said in the post. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib.''

She wrote that "a part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business," but said the nature of her job "compels me to take control of this" by revealing the birth.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, centre, Matthew Broderick, left, and their son James Wilkie Broderick, right, attend the premiere of HBO's 'And Just Like That' at the Museum of Modern Art on December 8, 2021, in New York. AP Photo

Star couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have three children. Their first was born when Parker was 37 but when they tried for another, she couldn’t get pregnant. At 40, she was told she had secondary infertility, or the inability to conceive or carry a child in women who have given birth before. When she was 43, the couple decided to use a surrogate and welcomed twins Marion and Tabitha in 2009.

“We didn’t expect it,” Parker said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I think after a certain amount of time, you tend to hold your hopes at bay a bit so as not to be disappointed. One really would have been thrilling and we would’ve felt incredibly lucky. And two was a comedy.”

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig and her husband welcomed twins via surrogacy. Reuters

Funnywoman Kristen Wigg and her husband Avi Rothman welcomed twins through surrogacy in December 2021. "We're cruising, crawling, they're very close to starting to walk around... yeah they're going to fight back and they're twins so they're going to team up," the Bridesmaids star joked.

Wiig said that after years of fertility struggles, she finally accepted surrogacy as an option but was open with InStyle magazine about the ups and downs of the process.

“So many things were bittersweet,” Wiig admitted. “I was over the moon feeling them kick for the first time, but then I would get in my head and ask myself all these questions, like, ‘Why couldn’t I do this?’ At the same time, I would tell myself it didn’t matter. She was giving us the greatest gift, and I just wanted them to get here.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Actress Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade in November 2018. Union hasn’t been shy about her journey to surrogacy after several pregnancy losses, in a published essay from her book You Got Anything Stronger? in which she reflects on Kaavia’s birth.

"I had hoped that the second I saw her, there would be a moment of locking in," Union said. "I looked over at [the surrogate] Natalie and her husband. There was a stillness to them. I looked at Kaavia James on the table, and then back at them. It took all of us to create her, so I wanted to share this time with them."

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen

After trying for five years to get pregnant, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen decide to opt for surrogacy, with daughters Winnie Rose born in 2013, followed by Frances Cole in 2014. “My wife and I had been trying a while to have a baby. We tried a bunch of things – so we had a surrogate,” Fallon told the Today show.

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo welcomed her third child with husband Chris Ivery, a baby boy named Eli Christopher, in 2016. The couple, who wed in November 2007, are already parents of daughters Stella Luna, 12, and Sienna May, 7. Sienna was also welcomed via a surrogate in October 2014.

"This is an incredible thing to do with your life, to give the gift of carrying someone’s child. I am forever grateful and feel very blessed and grateful to her – she who will remain anonymous,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2014.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcomed their second daughter Faith via surrogacy. EPA

Powerhouse couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are parents to two daughters, Sunday and Faith. While Kidman gave birth to Sunday in 2008, Faith was born via a surrogate in 2011. The actress also has two adopted children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

"I think because I've experienced motherhood in so many different ways," she said in an interview with CNN. "I've experienced adoption, birthing a child and I've experienced surrogacy. I'm like when it comes to it, I just want to be a mama."

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman

Actress Elizabeth Banks and sportswriter and film producer husband Max Handelman have two sons, Felix and Magnus Mitchell, born via surrogacy. The couple tried to get pregnant for years but couldn’t. “It was a womb issue for me. Embryos wouldn’t implant,” Banks said in an interview with People magazine. However, she said she couldn’t be happier with the final results.

"It's a big leap, inviting this person into your life to do this amazing, important thing for you," she said. "And it's hard losing that kind of control. But our surrogate is so extraordinary, and she's still in our lives. She's like an auntie."

Tyra Banks and Erik Asla

Model and TV host Tyra Banks and her former partner Erik Asla are parents to son York, who was born in 2016. After years of trying to become pregnant, the couple turned to gestational surrogacy to have a child.

“As we thank the angel of a woman who carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone," Banks posted on Instagram after the birth of her baby.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took to social media to announce that she and her husband have welcomed twins through surrogacy in November.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcomed our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” the star posted on Twitter.

“We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia,” she said.