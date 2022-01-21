Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first child

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, welcomed their first child together in an announcement on their Instagram pages on Friday.

Chopra said a surrogate gave birth to the couple’s baby on January 15.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s statement said.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The couple did not reveal their baby’s name or sex.

A host of famous faces took to social media to congratulate the couple, including singer Joe Jonas and actress Karen Gillan.

Former Miss World Chopra addressed the idea of starting a family with singer-songwriter Jonas when speaking to Vanity Fair for its February 2022 edition.

She said: “They're a big part of our desire for the future.

“By God's grace, when it happens, it happens.”

In 2018, the actor and musician married in India. The couple became engaged after four months of dating.

The couple celebrated their marriage with three wedding receptions — two in Mumbai and one in New Delhi, which was attended by musician Jonas's brother, Joe, and his wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Agencies contributed to this report