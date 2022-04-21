The meaning of the traditional Indian name Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave their baby

The traditional Indian name of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's baby daughter has been revealed.

According to a birth certificate seen by TMZ, the baby’s name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The name Malti comes from the ancient Indian language, Sanskrit, and is a traditional name meaning “fragrant flower” or “moonlight.” It is a name associated with luminance, brightness and brilliance, and was typically common among older generations in India.

The couple are yet to publicly confirm the choice of name, and have kept a largely low profile since welcoming their first child on January 15 via surrogate.

Announcing the news on social media a week later, the couple wrote: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

They had not previously announced that they were expecting a child.

However, weeks earlier, former Miss World Chopra addressed the idea of starting a family with singer-songwriter Jonas, when speaking to Vanity Fair for its February 2022 edition.

She said: “They're a big part of our desire for the future.

“By God's grace, when it happens, it happens.”

The pair began dating in early 2018, and were engaged after four months.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in India on December 1, 2018, in an event attended by Nick's family including musician brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, and Joe's wife, the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. They celebrated their marriage with three wedding receptions — two in Mumbai and one in New Delhi.