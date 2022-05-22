45 Cannes red carpet looks that show how much Aishwarya Rai's style has changed

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for nearly 20 years now — she was the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the 2003 festival, and in that same year she became a global brand ambassador for L'Oreal.

Being the face of that brand has put her on the Cannes red carpet several times, as have movie premieres for the likes of Sarbjit and her work with other luxury brands, including watch brand Longines.

Scroll through the gallery above to see how much her fashion has changed in the 19 years she's been one of the stars of the Cannes red carpet show.

Initially, Roberto Cavalli was her go-to designer, but she's also been known to represent names from the Middle East and South Asia.

She loves wearing Lebanese designers, especially Rami Kadi and Elie Saab, and is a huge fan of Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco (who has designed two of her most memorable looks).

Closer to her home, she's worn pieces by Indian design houses Sabyasachi and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla numerous times on the red carpet. Deepika Padukone also sported a Sabyasachi sari on the 2022 red carpet, while Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla did the same at the Met Gala earlier this month.

Rai's also a huge fan of British brand Ralph & Russo's go-big-or-go-home, structural gowns.

This year, she's been seen in a dramatic black gown by Dolce & Gabbana, and turned heads in a pale pink architectural gown, covered with silver embellishment, by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Stars dazzle on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on day four — in pictures:

Expand Autoplay Model Alessandra Ambrosio wears Alberta Ferretti to attend the screening of 'Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T'Attendre)'. AP Photo

A version of this article was originally published in May 2019