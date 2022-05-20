Cannes Film Festival fashion: Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai dazzle on the red carpet

Indian stars shone on the red carpet on day three of the Cannes Film Festival, with Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai making style statements for the premiere of Armageddon Time.

The screening of James Gray’s period drama, which stars Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong, took place on Thursday, and proved to be one of the festival’s most glamorous yet.

Padukone, who is a jury member for the festival’s 75th anniversary year, wore a red strapless satin gown by Louis Vuitton, paired with a statement diamond necklace by Cartier.

Rai, meanwhile, wore a dramatic architectural gown in pale pink, covered with silver embellishment, by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Hathaway was, of course, on hand for the film’s premiere, walking the red carpet in a white sequinned strapless gown by Armani Prive, paired with a bow-shaped shawl and a sapphire necklace by Chopard.

Julia Roberts also made an appearance, dressed in a black tuxedo-style jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton, paired with a yellow diamond necklace by Chopard.

Also at the premiere were models Jasmine Tookes and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Cannes Film Festival has bounced back to its pre-pandemic glory for its 75th anniversary, with high-profile premieres such as Top Gun: Maverick already taking place, drawing big-name stars to the red carpet.

The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic took place at Cannes on Wednesday, accompanied by a dramatic air show by the French Air Force aerobatic team Patrouille de France, which flew overhead, spraying the sky with smoke trails in the French flag colours of red, white and blue.

The film then enjoyed its UK premiere in London on Thursday evening, which was attended by Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.