Anne Hathaway's style evolution in 55 photos: from 'The Princess Diaries' to red carpet queen

Anne Hathaway, in hot pink cargo trousers and a knitted cardigan, attends the Fox Teen press junket at Planet Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on July 23, 1999. Globe Photos
Anne Hathaway, in a strapless LBD, attends the 'Nicholas Nickleby' premiere at Warner Village Cinema on June 22, 2003 in London, England. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Christian Lacroix, arrives at the 59th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 5, 2005 in New York, US. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in a lace-trimmed strapless dress, attends a photo call for 'Brokeback Mountain' at the 62nd Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2005 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in an asymmetric tiered dress, attends the premiere for 'Brokeback Mountain' at the 62nd Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2005 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in a teal mini dress, attends a party for 'The Devil Wears Prada' at Casino di Venezia on September 6, 2006 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in a polka-dot dress, attends a photo call for 'The Devil Wears Prada' during the 63rd Venice Film Festival on September 7, 2006 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Alberta Ferretti, attends the premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada' at the 63rd Venice Film Festival on September 7, 2006 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, in a gold-trimmed LBD, attend 'The Devil Wears Prada' premiere at the 32nd Deauville Festival on September 9, 2006 in Deauville, France. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Valentino, arrives at the Valentino in Rome: 45 Years of Style gala dinner at the Imperial Forum on July 6, 2007 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Marchesa, arrives for the 80th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 24, 2008. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in a red dress with voluminous sleeves, attends the premiere of 'Get Smart' at Movie World on June 22, 2008 in the Gold Coast, Australia. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Valentino, attends the 'Get Smart' premiere at Warner Moderno Cinema on July 7, 2008 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Lela Rose, attends a 'Rachel Getting Married' photo call at the 65th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2008 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Versace, attends the premiere of 'Rachel Getting Married' at the 65th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2008 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Armani, arrives for the 66th annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2009. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Gianfranco Ferre, attends a photo call for 'Bride Wars' at Hotel George V on January 19, 2009 in Paris. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Armani, arrives at the 81st Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 22, 2009. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Armani, attends the Giorgio Armani show during Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2010 in Paris, France. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Marchesa, arrives at the premiere of 'Valentine's Day' in Los Angeles, California, on February 8, 2010. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Vivienne Westwood, arrives for the 'Alice in Wonderland' after party at The Sanderson Hotel on February 25, 2010 in London, England. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Valentino, arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 3, 2010. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Oscar de la Renta, and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the premiere of 'Love and Other Drugs' at Event Cinemas George Street on December 6, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Giorgio Armani, arrives for the 68th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on January 16, 2011. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Valentino, arrives for the 83rd annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 27, 2011. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Gucci, arrives for the premiere of 'Rio' at Grauman's Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on April 10, 2011. EAPA
Anne Hathaway, in Valentino, attends the White Fairy Tale Love Ball at Chateau de Wideville on July 6, 2011 in Crespieres, France. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Alexander McQueen, attends the premiere of 'One Day' at The Vue Westfield on August 23, 2011 in London, England. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Giambattista Valli, arrives at the Kennedy Centre Honours at the US Department of State in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2011. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Gucci, attends the premiere of 'The Dark Knight Rises' at Odeon Leicester Square on July 18, 2012 in London, England. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Givenchy, attends the 'Les Miserables' premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on December 5, 2012 in London, England. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Chanel, arrives for the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on January 13, 2013. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Giambattista Valli, arrives for the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on January 27, 2013. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Prada, attends the 'Les Miserables' premiere at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on February 6, 2013 in Paris, France. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Chanel, attends the 'Les Miserables' photo call during the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 9, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Burberry, attends the Baftas at The Royal Opera House on February 10, 2013 in London, England. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Prada, attends the 85th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 24, 2013. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Valentino, and Valentino attend the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 6, 2013. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Gucci, arrives for the 86th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2014. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Calvin Klein, arrives for the Met Gala at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 5, 2014. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Richard Nicoll, arrives for the premiere of 'Interstellar' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on October 26, 2014. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Wes Gordon, attends the premiere of 'Interstellar' at Odeon Leicester Square on October 29, 2014 in London, England. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Chanel, attends the 'Interstellar' premiere at UME Cinema on November 10, 2014 in Shanghai, China. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Ralph Lauren, attends the Met Gala at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 4, 2015. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Jonathan Simkhai, attends the premiere of 'The Intern' at Vue West End on September 27, 2015 in London, England. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Naeem Khan, attends the Vanity Fair After Party following the 88th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on February 28, 2016. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Christopher Kane, attends the premiere of 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on May 23, 2016. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Valentino, attends the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 7, 2018. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Jean Paul Gaultier, arrives for the premiere of 'Ocean's 8' at Alice Tully Hall in New York, US, on June 5, 2018. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Givenchy, attends the Givenchy show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, in Valentino, arrives for the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on November 4, 2018. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Elie Saab, arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 6, 2019. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Valentino, receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, on May 9, 2019. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Versace, attends the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on January 12, 2020. EPA
Anne Hathaway, in Michael Kors, arrives for the premiere of 'The Last Thing He Wanted' at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on January 27, 2020. EPA