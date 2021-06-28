Anne Hathaway's style evolution in 55 photos: from 'The Princess Diaries' to red carpet queen

With a penchant for sparkle and bold block colours, you can't describe her taste as 'miserables'

The devil may wear Prada, as the film title goes, but its star Anne Hathaway is a bigger fan of Valentino, it seems.

The American actress, 38, has masterfully perfected the art of timeless dressing during her years in the spotlight.

After a breakout role in 2001's The Princess Diaries, the star went on to appear in films such as Interstellar, The Intern and Ocean's 8.

It was her role as the bereft Fantine in 2012 adaptation of the musical Les Miserables, however, that won Hathaway widespread acclaim, also netting her the 2013 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Much like her character in The Princess Diaries, the actress has also experienced a style renaissance during her two-decade career, evolving from the the asymmetric hems and jersey dresses of the 2000s to more modern silhouettes and sleeker fabrics.

Often turning to Valentino and Armani for awards ceremonies and premieres, Hathaway has also dabbled with brands including Elie Saab, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen throughout the years.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more images of Anne Hathaway through the years.

Updated: June 28, 2021 08:36 AM

Most Read