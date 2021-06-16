Emma Watson's style evolution in 52 photos: from Hermione Granger to haute couture darling

The actress can accio up a red-carpet-ready look with ease

She may have starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower but when it comes to the red carpet, Emma Watson is anything but.

The British actress, 31, has been in the public eye for more than half her life, nabbing the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise at the tender age of 11.

As she has grown up under the spotlight, so, too, has her style, with the Beauty and the Beast actress morphing from Noughties teen to modern-day fashion muse.

Watson has become one of Hollywood's most timeless dressers in recent years, turning to the likes of Chanel, Valentino and Dior for perennially elegant looks.

She is also known to dabble in more experimental silhouettes, sporting innovative tailoring and avant-garde two-pieces, from time to time, as well as championing emerging designers.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more images of Emma Watson through the years.

Published: June 16, 2021 08:57 AM

