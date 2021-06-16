Emma Watson's style evolution in 52 photos: from Hermione Granger to haute couture darling

Emma Watson, in a lilac raw-hemmed dress, arrives for the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' at the Odeon Leicester Square on November 3, 2002 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in a patterned maxi, arrives at the British Academy Children's Film and Television Awards at the Hilton Hotel on November 30, 2003 in London, England. Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, in a tiered skirt and trainers, and Rupert Grint attend a photo call at Number 1 Whitehall Place on May 27, 2004 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in a tulle-overlayed dress, attends the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner Of Azkaban' at the Odeon Leicester Square on May 30, 2004 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in an embroidered silk gown, arrives at the premiere of 'Wimbledon' at the Empire Leicester Square on September 20, 2004 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Alberta Ferretti, attends the Baftas at the Odeon Leicester Square on February 12, 2005 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in jeans and a sequinned top, arrives at the Empire Film Awards at Guildhall on March 13, 2005 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in a bohemian printed dress, arrives at the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' at the Odeon Leicester Square on November 6, 2005 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in a purple-trimmed midi, arrives at the Empire Film Awards at the Hilton London Metropole on March 13, 2006 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in a two-tone jersey dress, arrives at the premiere of 'Driving Lessons' at the Curzon Mayfair on September 4, 2006 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Chanel, attends a Raisa Gorbachev Foundation gala dinner in Hampton Court Palace on June 2, 2007, in Hampton Court, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Chanel, attends the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' at the Odeon Leicester Square on July 3, 2007 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Matthew Williamson, attends the Pride of Britain Awards at The London Studios on October 9, 2007 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Burberry, arrives at the Burberry and Vanity Fair Portraits party at the National Portrait Gallery on February 11, 2008 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Alexander McQueen, arrives at the National Movie Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 8, 2008 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Chanel, attends the Bafta nominees party on February 7, 2009 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Temperley, attends the Baftas at the Royal Opera House on February 8, 2009 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Ossie Clark, arrives at the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince' at Empire Leicester Square on July 7, 2009 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Burberry, arrives at a Burberry Prorsum party during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2009 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Karl Lagerfeld, attends the National Movie Awards at the Royal Festival Hall on May 26, 2010 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Rafael Lopez, attends the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Valentino, attends the Baftas at The Royal Opera House on February 13, 2011 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Hakaan, attends the Elle Style Awards at the Grand Connaught Rooms on February 14, 2011 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Oscar de la Renta, attends the premiere of 'Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2' at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Jason Wu, attends the premiere of 'My Week With Marilyn' at Cineworld Haymarket on November 20, 2011 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Valentino, attends a Bafta party at The Savoy Hotel on February 10, 2012 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Peter Pilotto, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on September 6, 2012. EPA

Emma Watson, in Dior, attends a screening of 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' at The Mayfair Hotel on September 26, 2012 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Maxime Simoens, attends the MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California, on April 14, 2013. EPA

Emma Watson, in Prabal Gurung, attends the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 6, 2013 EPA

Emma Watson, in Christopher Kane, attends 'The Bling Ring' photo call during the 66th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festival on May 16, 2013 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Roland Mouret, arrives for the premiere of 'This is the End' in Los Angeles, California, on June 3, 2013. EPA

Emma Watson, in Balenciaga, attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at The Royal Opera House on September 3, 2013 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in J Mendel, arrives for the premiere of 'Gravity' at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York, US, on October 1, 2013 EPA

Emma Watson, in Dior, arrives for the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on January 12, 2014. EPA

Emma Watson, in Vera Wang, arrives for the 86th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2014. EPA

Emma Watson, in J Mendel, attends the 'Noah' premiere at Palafox Cinema on March 17, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Ralph Lauren, attends the premiere of 'Noah' at Odeon Leicester Square on March 31, 2014 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Dior, attends the Christian Dior show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 7, 2014 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Valentino, attends the Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 9, 2014 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Misha Nonoo and Dior, attends the British Fashion Awards at London Coliseum on December 1, 2014 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Dior, arrives for the Time 100 Gala at Frederick P Rose Hall in New York, US, on April 21, 2015. EPA

Emma Watson, in Christopher Kane, attends a screening of 'Regression' in Madrid, Spain, on August 27, 2015. EPA

Emma Watson, in Calvin Klein, attends the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 2, 2016. EPA

Emma Watson, in Emilia Wickstead, attends the premiere for 'Beauty and the Beast' at Spencer House on February 23, 2017 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Burberry, arrives for the premiere of 'The Circle' during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, US, on April 26, 2017. EPA

Emma Watson, in Kitx, attends the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on May 7, 2017. EPA

Emma Watson, in Miu Miu, attends 'The Circle' premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on June 21, 2017 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Emma Watson, in Louis Vuitton, attends a photo call for 'The Circle' at Hotel Le Bristol on June 22, 2017 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Marai Larasi and Emma Watson, in Ronald van der Kemp, attend the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2018. EPA

Emma Watson, in Ralph Lauren, attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4, 2018. EPA