Charlize Theron's style evolution in 63 photos: from 'Monster' to 'Mad Max'

The South African actress is a darling of Dior, that's for sure

She leaves her enemies in the dust in Mad Max: Fury Road, and Charlize Theron also blazes a trail on the red carpet.

The South African actress, 45, has built up a reputation as one of Hollywood's best-dressed women, stepping out at premieres and awards ceremonies aplenty in her 25 years in the spotlight.

The Bombshell star, who won an Oscar for her performance as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, made her on-screen debut in 1996's 2 Days in the Valley.

Theron has gone on to star in the likes of The Devil's Advocate, Snow White and the Huntsman and Prometheus, notching up a Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe during her time in front of the camera.

Read More

Lf13 jun Emma Watson style evolution mainA wardrobe wizard: Emma Watson's style evolution in 52 photos

The greatest show woman? Zendaya's style evolution in 56 photos

When in front of the photographer's lens, meanwhile, the actress often scores a spot on many a most-fashionable list, thanks to her penchant for striking silhouettes, bold block colours and eye-catching fabrics.

As an ambassador for Dior, Theron can often be spied in the French's labels designs, whether romantic tulle gowns or more modern tailoring.

The Old Guard actress also embraces Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Valentino, from time to time, but whatever the label she plumps for, the result is always picture-perfect.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more images of Charlize Theron through the years.

Published: June 21, 2021 09:06 AM

