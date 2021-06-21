Charlize Theron's style evolution in 63 photos: from 'Monster' to 'Mad Max'

Charlize Theron, in a red ribbed dress, attends the premiere of 'The Devil's Advocate' in Westwood, California, on October 13, 1997. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in a striped knee-length dress, attends the 46th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on May 12, 1998. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in a knitted metallic two-piece, attends the premiere of 'A Bright Shining Lie' in Los Angeles, California, on May 20, 1998. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in a strapless LBD, attends the 26th annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, California, on January 9, 2000. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in an embroidered slip dress, attends the 6th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 12, 2000 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Vera Wang, attends the 72nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 26, 2000. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in a three-piece suit, attends a screening of 'Men of Honour' on October 22, 2000 at the United Artists Theatre in New York, US. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in a floral slip dress, attends the premiere of 'The Legend of Bagger Vance' in New York, US, on October 29, 2000. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Armani, and Keanu Reeves attend the 58th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California, on January 21, 2001. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in white tailoring, attends the premiere of 'Sweet November' on February 12, 2001 in Westwood, California. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in an off-shoulder knit, attends a photo call for 'The Italian Job' at the 29th American Film Festival of Deauville on September 12, 2003 in Deauville, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Ralph Lauren, attends the premiere of 'The Italian Job' at the 29th American Film Festival of Deauville on September 12, 2003 in Deauville, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Douglas Hannant, attends the premiere of 'The Italian Job' at the Empire Leicester Square on September 15, 2003 in London, England. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in a metallic gown, attends the Irish Film and Television Awards at the Burlington Hotel on November 1, 2003 in Dublin, Ireland. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in a sequinned skirt and vest, attends a photo call at the 54th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 8, 2004 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in a halterneck gown, arrives for a screening of 'Monster' at the 54th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 8, 2004 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Tom Ford for Gucci, and Stuart Townsend arrive at the 76th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on February 29, 2004. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the closing night ceremony of the 57th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2004 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the 77th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on February 27, 2005. EPA

Charlize Theron, in a white gown and tailored coat, arrives at the Goldene Kamera Awards at the Axel Springer building on February 2, 2006 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Versace, arrives at the premiere for 'North Country' at the Warner Village Moderno Cinema on February 6, 2006 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Lanvin, attends the Baftas at the Odeon Leicester Square on February 19, 2006 in London, England. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on March 5, 2006. EPA

Charlize Theron, in a lace mini, attends the 'In The Valley of Elah' photo call during the 64th Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2007 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Versace, attends the 'In The Valley of Elah' premiere during the 64th Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2007 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in a V-necked midi, attends the premiere of 'Hancock' on June 16, 2008 at L'Olympia Hall in Paris, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in a textured floral dress, attends the opening ceremony of the International Moscow Film Festival on June 19, 2008 in Moscow, Russia. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Givenchy, arrives at the 65th Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2008 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Versace, attends 'The Burning Plain' premiere at the Sala Grande during the 65th Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2008 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Lanvin, attends 'The Burning Plain' premiere at Publicis Drugstore on March 2, 2009 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the 82nd Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 7, 2010. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the Dior Cruise fashion show on May 15, 2010 in Shanghai, China. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the 69th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on January 15, 2012. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Stella McCartney, attends the 'Prometheus' photo call at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on April 11, 2012 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the premiere of 'Snow White and the Huntsman' at the Empire and Odeon Leicester Square on May 14, 2012 in London, England. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Giambattista Valli, attends a photo call for 'Snow White and the Huntsman' at Casa de America on May 17, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the premiere of 'Prometheus' at Empire Leicester Square on May 31, 2012 in London, England. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Gucci, attends the Cinema for Peace Gala during the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on February 9, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 24, 2013. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Dior, arrives for the Met Gala at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 5, 2014. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Stella McCartney, attends a photo call for 'A Million Ways to Die in the West' on May 27, 2014 in London, England. Getty Images

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron, in Dior, attend the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on July 7, 2014 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron, in Halston, attend the premiere of 'The Gunman' at BFI Southbank on February 16, 2015 in London, England. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Valentino, attends a photo call for 'Mad Max: Fury Road' during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2015 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2015 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, arrives for the 88th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 28, 2016. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Givenchy, attends 'The Last Face' photo call during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2016 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends 'The Last Face' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2016 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Gucci, attends a 'Fast & Furious 8' photo call at Villamagna Hotel on April 6, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the Chopard Trophy gala at Hotel Martinez on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the premiere of 'Atomic Blonde' at the Theatre am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany, on July 17, 2017. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the 'Gringo' premiere in Los Angeles, California, on March 6, 2018. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on January 6, 2019. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Dior, arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 24, 2019. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Givenchy, attends a 'Long Shot' screening at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on April 25, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Louis Vuitton, attends the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills, California, on October 14, 2019. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, on November 8, 2019. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Celine, attends the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on January 12, 2020. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the Baftas at the Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London, England. Getty Images

Charlize Theron, in Dior, arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 9, 2020. EPA

Charlize Theron, in Dior, attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on February 9, 2020. EPA