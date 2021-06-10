Zendaya's style evolution in 56 photos: from Disney star to Emmy winner

Zendaya, in a lacy dress and patterned tights, attends the Disney ABC Television Group's summer TCA party on August 1, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. AFP

Zendaya, in denim shorts and a plaid shirt, arrives at the premiere of 'You Again' at the El Capitan cinema on September 22, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. AFP

Zendaya, in tailored shorts and a printed T-shirt, arrives at the premiere of 'Tangled' at the El Capitan cinema on November 14, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. AFP

Zendaya, in a ditsy print midi, arrives at the premiere of 'Gnomeo And Juliet' at the El Capitan cinema on January 23, 2011 in Hollywood, California. AFP

Zendaya, in cropped trousers, attends Disney's D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Centre on August 21, 2011 in Anaheim, California. AFP

Zendaya, in a printed dress, attends the 9th annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party at Paramount Studios on September 23, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. AFP

Zendaya, in leopard-print trousers, attends Variety's 5th annual Power Of Youth event at Paramount Studios on October 22, 2011 in Hollywood, California. AFP

Zendaya, in Aisha, attends the 43rd NAACP Image Awards after-party at J Restaurant and Lounge on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. AFP

Zendaya, in a tulle dress and leather waistcoat, attends the 5th Staples for Students School Supply Drive at The Globe Theatre on July 22, 2012 in Universal City, California. AFP

Zendaya, in a metallic skirt and white shirt, arrives at Teen Vogue's 10th Young Hollywood Party on September 27, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. AFP

Zendaya, in Alice + Olivia, attends the 40th American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. AFP

Zendaya, in a printed shift dress, arrives at the premiere of 'Safe Haven' at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California. AFP

Zendaya, in a floral skirt and embellished knit, arrives at Nickelodeon's 26th annual Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Centre on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. AFP

Zendaya, in a printed co-ord, attends her CD and book release at Planet Hollywood Times Square on October 14, 2013 in New York, US. AFP

Zendaya, in Donna Karan, attends the American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. AFP

Zendaya, in Emanuel Ungaro, arrives for the MTV Movie Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on April 14, 2014. EPA

Zendaya, in Emanuel Ungaro, arrives for the Black Entertainment Television Awards in Los Angeles, California, on June 29, 2014. EPA

Zendaya, in Emanuel Ungaro, attends the Teen Choice Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on August 10, 2014. EPA

Zendaya, in Georgine, arrives for the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California on November 23, 2014. EPA

Zendaya, in Vivienne Westwood, attends the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party in Los Angeles, California, on February 8, 2015. EPA

Zendaya, in Vivienne Westwood, arrives for the 87th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 22, 2015. EPA

Zendaya, in DKNY, arrives for the 28th annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 28, 2015. EPA

Zendaya, in Peter Pilotto, arrives for the Radio Disney Music Awards at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on April 25, 2015. EPA

Zendaya, in Fausto Puglisi, arrives for the Met Gala at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 4, 2015. EPA

Zendaya, in Michael Kors, arrives for the premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' at the TCL Theatre in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2015. EPA

Zendaya, in Marchesa, arrives for the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2016. EPA

Zendaya, in DSquared2, arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, on February 15, 2016. EPA

Zendaya, in Ulyana Sergeenko, arrives for the 29th annual Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 12, 2016. EPA

Zendaya, in Michael Kors, attends the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 2, 2016. EPA

Zendaya, in Calvin Klein, arrives for the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 22, 2016. EPA

Zendaya, in Daya by Zendaya, arrives for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Centre in Los Angeles, California, on March 11, 2017. EPA

Zendaya, in Jonathan Simkhai, attends a 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' photo call at the Villamagna Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images

Zendaya, in Ralph & Russo, arrives for the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on June 28, 2017. EPA

Zendaya, in Delpozo, attends a screening of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' on June 18, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. Getty Images

Zendaya, in Ashish, arrives for the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Centre in Los Angeles, California, on August 13, 2017. EPA

Zendaya, in Vivetta, arrives at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, on December 4, 2017. EPA

Zendaya, in Moschino, attends the premiere of 'The Greatest Showman' at The Star on December 20, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

Zendaya, in Giambattista Valli, arrives for the 90th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 4, 2018. EPA

Zendaya, in Michael Kors, attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4, 2018. EPA

Zendaya, in Boss, attends CinemaCon in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 24, 2018. EPA

Zendaya, in Versace, arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume in New York, US, on May 7, 2018. EPA

Zendaya, in August Getty, arrives for the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on June 16, 2018. EPA

Zendaya, in Ralph & Russo, attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images

Zendaya, in Michael Kors, arrives at the premiere of 'Smallfoot' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2018. EPA

Zendaya, in Tommy Hilfiger, and Law Roach arrive at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, on May 6, 2019. EPA

Zendaya, in Alexandre Vauthier, attends a 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' photo call at the Tower of London on June 17, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images

Zendaya, in Armani Prive, attends the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on June 26, 2019. EPA

Zendaya, in Georges Hobeika, attends the launch of Lancome's Idole fragrance at Palais D’Iena on July 2, 2019 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Zendaya, in Vera Wang, arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2019. EPA

Zendaya, in Tommy x Zendaya, attends the 'Le Mans '66' premiere during the 15th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on October 4, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland. Getty Images

Zendaya, in Peter Do, attends the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills, California, on October 14, 2019. EPA

Zendaya, in Christopher Esber, arrives for the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on November 10, 2019. EPA

Zendaya, in Imane Ayissi, arrives for the premiere of 'Queen & Slim' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 14, 2019. EPA

Zendaya, in Monot, arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on November 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

Zendaya, in Tom Ford, attends the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on January 12, 2020. EPA