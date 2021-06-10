Zendaya's style evolution in 56 photos: from Disney star to Emmy winner

Spider-Man might be able to weave webs, but the film franchise's star can spin spells on the red carpet

Madonna, Beyonce, Cher. Many of the famous faces who simply go by one name are as famous for their red carpet prowess as their body of work.

And Zendaya is no exception.

The American actress and singer, 24, has had plenty of time to perfect her aesthetic, boasting more than 10 years in the business.

The Greatest Showman star, born Zendaya Coleman, started out in Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up, which premiered in 2010.

Going on to compete in Dancing with the Stars and front sitcom KC Undercover, the actress made the leap to the silver screen in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As her career has progressed, so, too, has her style.

Zendaya, who won a Primetime Emmy for her performance in 2019 HBO drama Euphoria, has morphed from Disney star to a leading lady, in the process becoming one of the red carpet's boldest dressers.

Never afraid to sport a bold print, avant-garde silhouette or vibrant hue, the actress can always be relied upon to add a little sparkle to any party, premiere or awards ceremony, turning to labels such as Versace, Valentino and Tom Ford.

Here, we take a look at how Zendaya's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more images of Zendaya through the years.

Most Read