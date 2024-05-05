Met Gala 2024 co-chair Zendaya's style evolution in 65 photos

Zendaya joins artists such as Madonna, Beyonce and Cher as a star who goes by one name and is as famous for her red carpet prowess as her body of work.

The American actress and singer, 26, has had plenty of time to perfect her aesthetic, enjoying more than 14 years in the business.

The Euphoria and Dune star, born Zendaya Coleman, started out in the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up from 2010.

Going on to compete in Dancing with the Stars and front sitcom KC Undercover, the actress made the leap to the silver screen in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and has since starred in Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home opposite Tom Holland.

As her career has progressed, so, too, has her style.

Zendaya, who has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance in the HBO drama Euphoria, has morphed from Disney star to a leading lady, becoming one of the red carpet's best dressers in the process.

It's a reputation that's earned her co-chair status at this year's Met Gala, sharing duties with Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny. The star-studded annual event is themed The Garden of Time, tied to The Metropolitan Museum of Art's current exhibition called Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Zendaya and Law Roach at the 2019 Met Gala. EPA

Zendaya last attended the 2019 event, nailing the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme as Cinderella, accompanied by her longtime stylist Law Roach as her fairy godfather. She's missed subsequent events, thanks to her busy film and TV schedule, and filming Euphoria, as well as blockbusters Dune and Dune: Part Two.

Never afraid to sport a bold print, avant-garde silhouette or vibrant hues, she can be relied on to add a little sparkle to a party, premiere or awards ceremony, turning to labels such as Roberto Cavalli, Valentino and Tom Ford.

She is known for looking to fashion archives for red carpet inspiration, often opting for vintage looks for her appearances, all in the hands of Roach, who accompanies her to many of the events.