Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 diary and red-carpet looks

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has landed in Cannes where she forms part of the nine-member jury at the film festival, which runs until May 28.

Padukone shared a video of her arrival on Monday, having had an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles.

"I'm confused about eating and sleeping. I don't know whether I want to eat or sleep. But I think eating is always a good plan," she says in the video.

Before her arrival in Cannes, Padukone was in San Diego to attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show on Wednesday. She's the first Indian to be named an ambassador by the storied French fashion house, and joined other ambassadors including Gemma Chan and Lea Seydoux.

The star-studded show was also attended by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour; Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, model Miranda Kerr, and actors Emma Roberts and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Deepika Padukone at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California. AFP

On Monday evening, Padukone joined the rest of the Cannes Film Festival jury which will pick winners from the 21 films in contention this year, including one for the coveted Palme d'Or.

Besides Padukone, the jury, led by veteran French actor Vincent Lindon, also includes British actress and director Rebecca Hall; Swedish actress Noomi Rapace; Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca; Iranian director Asghar Farhadi; French director Ladj Ly; American director Jeff Nichols; and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

Padukone, dressed in a multicoloured and sequinned Louis Vuitton dress paired with thigh-high boots, waved to photographers from the balcony of the Martinez Hotel and posed for pictures with other jury members. Rapace did not attend the dinner.

Cannes Film Festival jury members from left: French director Ladj Ly, actor and jury president Vincent Lindon, US film director Jeff Nichols, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, British actress Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca and Norwegian film director Joachim Trier. EPA

While this is her first time as jury member, Padukone has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for more than 10 years as a L'Oreal ambassador, and has grabbed headlines for her eye-catching red-carpet looks over the years.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival began with Oscar winner Forest Whitaker as the first guest of honour and Final Cut, a French zombie comedy, on Tuesday. Seven films from the Mena region will also screen at the festival.

The masks are off, health passes are no longer needed, and the world's leading cinema get-together is ready to party after two years in which the Covid-19 pandemic put a dampener on proceedings.

Whitaker, 60, star of The Last King of Scotland and cult films such as Ghost Dog and recent TV hit Godfather of Harlem, picked up an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony on the Cote d'Azur.

The opening film, Final Cut, is a comedy love letter to filmmaking and Z-list zombie movies from the team behind the award-winning The Artist.

At a photocall for jury members earlier on Tuesday, Padukone paid tribute to her Indian heritage dressed in a ensemble by Sabyasachi, who recently worked on Natasha Poonawalla's headline-grabbing dress at the Met Gala.

Deepika Padukone, at the photocall for the jury at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Wearing a printed silk shirt and pleated wool trousers from the designer's Tropic of Calcutta collection, Padukone finished her look with a statement necklace made up of multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds.

"I love that moment of storytelling where looking back at the past reveals the future. For me the best stories of India are always told in these moments," the designer shared on Instagram.

