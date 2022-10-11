Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 — birthday wishes pour in for Bollywood star

October 11 is Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday. Affectionately called "Big B", the beloved Bollywood actor rose to fame in the early 1970s on the back of roles in hit movies such as Zanjeer and Sholay.

Active in the film industry since 1969, he has worked on more than 200 titles and is still continuing his acting career.

Bachchan, who has won multiple awards for his acting, is also the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, India's version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire — one of the most watched shows on Indian television for 20 years.

Earlier this week, his wife Jaya and son Abhishek, who is also an actor, surprised him on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati by planning a special episode dedicated to him for his birthday. Abhishek shared a behind-the-scenes video of setting it up on social media.

“It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less,” he wrote in the caption. “It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace.”

Meanwhile, his daughter Shweta also paid a heart-warming message of respect to him on social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos featuring special moments the two have shared together over the years.

Images include a recent one of Shweta kissing her father on the cheek and another one of a young Bachchan holding his toddler daughter's hand.

As one of the country's biggest stars, it's not surprising that India Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the actor a “very happy 80th birthday”.

He called Bachchan “one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations".

Other celebrities have also taken to social media to celebrate him, including on Twitter, where the veteran actor is active with 48 million followers.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor tweeted: “Happy Birthday Big B @SrBachchan! You are indeed an inspiration to all. Wishing you good health and glorious years ahead.”

The Film Heritage Foundation shared a video clip in which fans were able to wish the actor a happy birthday at the screening of Amar Akbar Anthony from a cinema in Mumbai.

Showing his versatility as more than just an actor, Big B is also a brand ambassador for the Legends League Cricket, which wished him a happy birthday. “Here's to a glorious year ahead Big B. Thank you for inspiring millions across generations!” the account tweeted.

Actor Akshay Kumar uploaded a photo of the two of them together. “Sending my best wishes to the man who’s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films,” he captioned the post.

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of a young Bachchan. He wrote: "A legend. An icon. A true inspiration. Happy 80th Birthday Sir!”

Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt note for the actor on his Instagram too. He called Bachchan “not just an institution” but “a legend, a masterclass in acting”.

He added that he felt “blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography, blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room".

The Twitter account of Star Studios, an Indian motion picture production and distribute company, shared clips of the actor in Brahmastra, one of his more recent films to come out in cinemas.

“The Guru who taught our hearts to ignite every time we see him on screen. Happy Birthday, Big B! @SrBachchan❤️,” Star Studios tweeted.

Actress Raveena Tandon shared a series of photos with Bachchan. “Wishing you health, happiness and love always,” she wrote. “Legend will always be in awe, since then to now, no one is or will ever be you!”