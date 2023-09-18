Celebrity Net Worth: How rich is Shah Rukh Khan as Jawan breaks records?

Shah Rukh Khan

As Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan breaks records with its international haul of 6.55 billion Indian rupees (about $78.9 million) in the first week after release, the Indian actor is having his most lucrative year yet.

Khan’s net worth is estimated at 63 billion rupees ($760 million), according to Indian TV station Times Now.

The actor’s Red Chillies Entertainment company produced Jawan.

Khan’s Pathaan, released earlier this year, crossed $130 million in worldwide takings. It ranks among the top earners so far, according to trade magazine Box Office India.

Jawan is expected to replicate that success, establishing Khan as the actor with the biggest box-office total within a single year.

The actor, 57, has probably had his richest year to date. Pathaan earned him an estimated 2 billion rupees ($24 million), largely from a 60 per cent profit-sharing deal with producers Yash Raj Films, according to The Times of India.

Khan has a similar 60 per cent agreement for Jawan, in addition to an upfront salary of 1 billion rupees, the Financial Express reports.

However, as an owner of the film’s production company, he will receive a further share of the profits, including income from TV and other rights.

In 2017, Forbes listed Khan’s annual income as $38 million.

Through Red Chillies Entertainment, Khan’s activities span video effects, creative development, marketing, distribution and merchandising.

Khan’s Knight Riders Group has stakes in Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, the Caribbean Premier League's Trinbago Knight Riders and the International League T20's Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, according to India Today magazine.

Earlier this year, the company invested in a $30 million cricket stadium in Los Angeles and formed the Los Angeles Knight Riders team, which was part of the first US major league cricket tournament this summer.

Khan commands a 6 per cent share of India's television advertising market, according to India Today. The brands he endorses include Reliance Jio, ICICI Bank, Hyundai, Lux, Dish TV and Coca-Cola.

He is also an ambassador for Dubai Tourism and Burjeel Holdings in the UAE.

Khan purchased Mannat, his home in Mumbai, in 2001. He also owns a villa on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

He has a stake in the amusement franchise KidZania, according to India’s DNA newspaper.

Coco Gauff became the second-youngest player in 24 years to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999. AFP

Coco Gauff

When Coco Gauff sliced the winning shot across the net at the US Open women’s singles final this month, she became the second-youngest player in 24 years to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999.

Her debut Grand Slam victory has earned her $3 million in prize money.

Gauff, 19, is already among the sport’s top 10 highest earners, netting $15.2 million in the 12 months to August 25 this year, according to Forbes magazine.

That includes $12 million from off-court income. New partnerships with Bose, UPS and accounting firm Baker Tilly added to existing endorsements for Rolex, Head and Barilla.

Last year, she launched Coco CG1, a line of trainers with New Balance.

The women’s No 3 tennis player one now has a net worth estimated at $3.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her WTA career earnings have crossed $11 million. Slightly under half that amount came this year alone.

The Delray Beach native still lives at home with her parents but has said that she will consider buying a home and moving out once she turns 21.

“I don’t like to spend money,” Gauff said on a recent Tennis.com podcast. “When I had my first Grand Slam cheque, I wanted a car but my dad had already bought it and I don’t know what to buy now.”

However, she is interested in investing in business projects, but has yet to decide how she wants to go about it.

Lionel Messi has a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. AP

Lionel Messi

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has signalled his intention to stay in the US for now, with the purchase of a nearly $10.8 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 975-square metre home has eight bedrooms, a three-car garage and a pool, property website The Real Deal reported.

The football star moved to Inter Miami earlier this year after signing a blockbuster contract that will see him earning between $50 million and $60 million a year, including a salary, a stake in the club and a signing bonus. The contract runs until December 2025.

Inter Miami is owned by Florida businessmen and brothers Jorge and Jose Mas.

Messi, 36, has a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He is one of the highest-paid footballers in the world, earning $130 million in the 12 months to May, according to Forbes. That is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo at $136 million.

Messi’s annual earnings are evenly split on and off the field.

He earns an estimated $20 million annually from a deal with the blockchain-based fan platform Socios. In addition, he endorses brands such as adidas, Pepsi, Ooredoo and the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Last year, the footballer launched a sports, media and technology investment company called Play Time with Silicon Valley executives Razmig Hovaghimian and Michael Marquez.

Messi owns other homes in Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach area, including a $7.3 million full-floor condo and an apartment in the Porsche Design Tower.

He has earned an estimated $1.15 billion in his career so far, Forbes estimates.

Rapper and singer Post Malone has joined a $12 million series A funding round into celebrity snack brand SkinnyDipped. Ruel Pableo for The National

Post Malone

Sunflower rapper and singer Post Malone has joined a $12 million series A funding round into celebrity snack brand SkinnyDipped.

The round, which closed in August, was led by Miami-based nightclub entrepreneur David Grutman. Other investors include comedian Amy Schumer, actor Mark Wahlberg, TV’s Tan France, musician Becky G and athletes Frances Tiafoe and Odell Beckham Jr.

The brand, founded by the mother-daughter duo of Val and Breezy Griffith in 2016, offers healthy plant-based snacks, including nuts dipped in chocolate.

Malone has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Born Austin Richard Post, the 28-year-old American shot to fame with the 2015 track White Iverson, and has since released a string of top-10 hits. These include Rockstar (featuring 21 Savage), Psycho (with Ty Dolla Sign), Circles, Better Now, and Sunflower with Swae Lee.

Earlier this year, Malone became the artist with the most diamond-certified singles as determined by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Eight of his songs have been streamed 1.5 billion times – or sold 10 million times. Overall, he has sold the equivalent of 55 million records, according to music data website ChartMasters.

Touring accounts for a significant chunk of his income. Before Covid lockdowns cut short his Runaway tour in 2020, Malone was grossing more than $1.3 million per city, according to Forbes.

Among his brand partnerships are endorsements for Doritos, Crocs and Postmates, and a line of headsets with HyperX.

Malone has been building a portfolio of equity investments. In 2020, he joined a $45 million funding round into Toronto’s Flow Alkaline Spring Water, alongside singer Shawn Mendes and others.

The same year, he became a partial owner of the Texas-based e-sports organisation Envy Gaming. Last year, he invested in California-based creator marketing company Pearpop.

He owns a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is converting the $3 million property into a doomsday bunker, according to the New York Post.