Shah Rukh Khan's highest-grossing films, from Pathaan to Chennai Express

It's a comeback story that could have been straight out of one of his Bollywood films. Following a series of commercial failures and lukewarm audience reception of his films, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come roaring back and delivered the highest-grossing movie of his career with Pathaan.

In turn, Khan and his blockbuster have enlivened the Hindi film industry, which was suffering after a string of flops — its position as a dominant force in the pan-Indian box office threatened by strong cinematic outings from South India.

With earnings of more than 8.77 billion rupees ($105.4 million) at the global box office and counting, Pathaan is by far the highest-grossing film of the year. It's now the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film in history and the seventh highest-grossing Indian film ever — rankings that are bound to change as the film continues to play to packed cinemas.

Pathaan's box-office haul so far already eclipses Khan's previous highest-grossing film, the 2013 action comedy Chennai Express, which made 4.23 billion rupees globally. The Rohit Shetty flick also features Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Still one of the most beloved Indian movie stars after 30 years in the business and more than 80 films, Khan, 57, has once again proved his endearing appeal and why he's often referred to as "King Khan".

Here are some of the highest-grossing films of Khan's career

Pathaan (2023)

Budget: 2.25 billion rupees

Box office collection: 8.77 billion rupees and counting

A lot was riding on Khan's first film in more than four years. For him, it was a chance to prove his star power after almost being written-off with a string of flops behind him. For Bollywood, it was a test to prove if its big-budget spectacles could still hold sway, threatened by record-breaking South Indian films such as the Telugu-language hit RRR and the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, which were enjoyed by audiences across India.

Khan and his co-stars, Padukone and John Abraham, have more than delivered with their spy action thriller. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Khan plays a former spy agent Pathaan who's called back into action to help put together a team to stop a nefarious group of global freelance terrorists intent on creating havoc.

The film has already shattered many records since its release on January 25 and is set to break even more as it continues its dream run at the box office.

Chennai Express (2013)

Budget: 700 million rupees

Box office collection: 4.23 billion rupees

Reuniting Khan and Padukone after their hit 2007 film Om Shanti Om, which also marked the actress's Bollywood debut, Chennai Express broke a number of records upon its release, including the quickest film to collect 1 billion rupees in the first three days.

Directed by Shetty, who is known for his over-the-top stories and action sequences, the film's clash-of-cultures premise and crackling chemistry between its leads turned it into a money spinner.

Khan plays Rahul, who, while on a train journey, meets Padukone's Meenamma, who's trying to flee a forced marriage. Circumstances force the two to band together as they set off on a wild journey that involves gangsters, terrorists and several beautifully choreographed song and dance sequences.

Happy New Year (2014)

Budget: 1.5 billion rupees

Box office collection: 4 billion rupees

A rip-roaring comedy that borrows liberally from Hollywood heist films, Happy New Year was extensively shot in Dubai, with much of the story set at Atlantis, The Palm. Khan plays Charlie, a street fighter who assembles a rag tag team of thieves to help him pull off the heist of the century. Along the way, the group has to pretend to be professional dancers competing in the World Dance Competition being held in Dubai.

Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan reunites Khan with Padukone for this laugh riot, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was a hit and performed particularly well in the Gulf, recording one of the highest overseas openings for a Bollywood film.

Dilwale (2015)

Budget: 750 million rupees

Box office collection: 3.7 billion rupees

Another Shetty film, this action comedy reunited the hit pair of Khan and Kajol, whose seminal 1995 movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, is often considered one of the greatest romantic Bollywood films.

Khan and Kajol play the children of gangsters who fall in love, but are later separated by a misunderstanding. Their siblings, played by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who also fall in love, then try to reunite them. Along the way, there is plenty of guns blazing and dance sequences in exotic locations — exactly what audiences would expect in a Shetty film.

Dilwale also received mostly mixed reviews, but did phenomenally well at the box office, many attributing its success to its starry cast and Shetty's suspend-all-logic escapist storytelling.

Raees (2017)

Budget: 950 million rupees

Box office collection: 3.8 billion rupees

A serious turn for Khan, Raees casts him as a gangster involved in illicit liquor trading whose livelihood is threatened by the arrival of a cop, played by a brilliant Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film faced a number of challenges, including calls for its boycott owing to the casting of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Still, Raees received positive reviews, with Khan and Siddiqui receiving wide praise for their performances.

It was also a commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year.

— Box office collections via bollywoodhungama.com