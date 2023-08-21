Celebrity Net Worth: Margot Robbie set for $50m Barbie payday

Margot Robbie

The Barbie movie has racked up $1.1 billion in box-office takings, spelling a stellar payday for Margot Robbie.

The film’s lead actress and producer will earn roughly $50 million from her work on the movie, trade publication Variety reported, quoting sources.

Robbie produced the film with LuckyChap Entertainment, the company she founded in 2014 with fellow producer Tom Ackerley, who is now her husband.

The couple marketed the project to Hollywood studio Warner Bros as a possible billion-dollar film.

Robbie and co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, each earned $12.5 million for their acting work on the film.

Barbie is one of only 53 movies to cross $1 billion in takings, not accounting for inflation.

Robbie, 33, is now estimated to have a net worth of $60 million, according to wealth-tracking website Celebrity Net Worth. That is more than double last year’s estimate of $26 million and up from estimates of $40 million a week ago.

LuckyChap Entertainment also produced the 2020 films Birds of Prey and Promising Young Woman, as well as the comedy series Dollface.

The Australian actress made her film breakthrough in 2013, appearing in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. She reportedly earned $347,000 for that film and used a portion of her earnings to pay off her mother’s mortgage.

Outside acting, Robbie has been the face of several brands, including Nissan, Calvin Klein and Chanel.

Her real estate investments include homes in California and on Australia’s Gold Coast, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a net worth of 4.4 billion Indian rupees ($53 million), according to the Indian TV channel News18. AFP

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken a stake in Indian fresh food company Pluckk. The agreement includes an endorsement role for the 3 Idiots star.

Pratik Gupta, chief executive and co-founder of Pluckk, said the agreement with Kapoor Khan would help the start-up build a pan-India brand.

The Mumbai-based greengrocer retails more than 400 items in about 15 categories, including essential and exotic produce, hydroponics and ready-to-cook items. It reaches consumers through its app and via online grocery stores.

It has seed funding from Exponentia Ventures, the venture capital arm of Indian conglomerate Essar.

“I am delighted to be associated with Pluckk as an investor and brand ambassador, a brand that is at the forefront of providing safe and high-quality fruits and vegetables to consumers,” Kapoor Khan said.

“As a mum, the quality of food is very important to me. I look forward to being a part of Pluckk's remarkable journey and commitment to help consumers eat right in all of India.”

Kapoor Khan, 42, has a net worth of 4.4 billion Indian rupees ($53 million), according to the Indian TV channel News18.

Born into one of Bollywood’s well-established filmmaking families, Kapoor Khan is one of India’s most successful and critically acclaimed actresses. She has starred in box office record-breaking films including Jab We Met, Ra.One and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In addition, she has a successful second income stream from brand endorsements and partnerships, including Mercedes Benz, Colgate, Lux and Philips. She had a fashion line with the retail chain Globus and established a line of beauty products with Lakme Cosmetics.

Indian media reports say Kapoor Khan charges 100 million rupees per film and 60 million rupees per endorsement.

She is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, the son of the last titular Nawab of the former Indian princely state of Pataudi.

Besides Ali Khan’s ancestral property in the states of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, the couple own a home in Mumbai and one in Gstaad, according to News18.

Elton John, 76, has a net worth of £450 million ($575 million), according to the UK’s Sunday Times newspaper. Photo: BFA for Saks / Michael Blanchard

Elton John

Sir Elton John is now the highest-grossing solo artist of all time, with career earnings of $1.98 billion, according to music industry magazine Billboard.

John's income has been boosted by his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour. Its receipts total $939.1 million over a pandemic-interrupted five-year run, making it the highest-grossing tour ever, the magazine said.

The total puts John's $150 million tour earnings ahead of other concert headliners such as Ed Sheeran and U2.

It is his last tour, he told media at an Emmy Awards event in May. He has since said he will continue recording.

John, 76, has a net worth of £450 million ($575 million), according to the UK’s Sunday Times newspaper.

Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, he is one of the most commercially successful artists of all time. He has sold more than 300 million albums worldwide since his Empty Sky debut in 1969. He has had 71 songs on the Billboard Top 100, including nine No 1 tracks.

John’s investment appetite extends to real estate and art, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His primary home is a 37-acre estate dating to the 1750s in Berkshire, England. He acquired it in 1974 for £400,000.

He also owns homes in London, Nice, Venice and in the US.

He has owned artworks by Robert Mapplethorpe, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Damien Hirst. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that his art collection could be worth $200 million.

John has made few equity investments. In 2017, he backed Qloo, an artificial intelligence data platform to understand consumers’ cultural tastes.

Ashton Kutcher, 45, has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. AP

Ashton Kutcher

Investor and actor Ashton Kutcher has taken a stake in Matter, a British microplastic technology start-up, as part of a $10 million Series A funding round.

Kutcher invested via his sustainability-focused SoundWaves venture fund. It led the round alongside S2G Ventures, the direct investment team for Builders Vision.

Additional investment came from Regeneration.VC, a climate technology fund backed by fellow actor-investor Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Norwegian accelerator Katapult Ocean and smaller investors.

Matter aims to use the funds to scale its microplastic filtration technology and launch commercial solutions. Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that are a significant pollution concern.

Katherine Keating, managing partner at SoundWaves, said the fund is working with Matter to create industrial solutions that could help prevent thousands of tonnes of plastic materials entering our environment every year.

Kutcher, 45, has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While he is best known as the star of Dude, Where’s My Car and That 70s Show, Kutcher’s wealth principally accrues from his investments. He has invested in at least 68 companies, including Uber, Airtable, Shazam, Robinhood and Spotify, according to investor platform Crunchbase.

Kutcher invests through funds such as Sound Ventures, SoundWaves and A-Grade investments, often alongside talent manager and partner Guy Oseary.

Earlier this year, he launched a new investment fund focused on AI start-ups. The $243 million fund has invested in generative technology platforms OpenAI and Stable Diffusion.

Rajnikanth has acted in 160 films over the course of his five-decade career. AFP

Rajnikanth

Tamil actor Rajnikanth earned 1.1 billion rupees for his new film Jailer, The Times of India newspaper reported.

The film made 4.3 billion rupees within its first week across all languages and is one of the biggest-earning Indian films of the year, entertainment industry analyst Ramesh Bala reported on Twitter.

Rajnikanth, 72, is among the top 10 highest-paid Indian actors, according to film database IMDB.

He has a net worth of 4.3 billion rupees, according to The Times of India.

Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, Rajnikanth has acted in 160 films over the course of his five-decade career. He is regarded as one of India’s top box-office draws.