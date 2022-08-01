Celebrity Net Worth: Margot Robbie earns $12.5m for 'Barbie' movie

Margot Robbie

Australian actor Margot Robbie has redefined the term pink slip with a reported salary of $12.5 million for next year’s Barbie movie.

The amount makes the former Neighbours star this year’s highest-earning paid female actor so far and matches co-star Ryan Gosling’s salary on the film, according to a report by Variety magazine.

The live-action romantic comedy, directed by Greta Gerwig, is based on Mattel’s eponymous fashion doll and is scheduled to hit UAE cinemas next July.

Robbie, 32, has a net worth estimated at $26m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The calculation predates reports of her salary for Barbie.

Her silver-screen breakthrough came in 2013, when she appeared alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Although Robbie reportedly earned $347,000 for that film, she was reportedly paid between $9m and $10m to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the 2020 Suicide Squad sequel Birds of Prey.

The Academy Award nominee is also a successful movie producer.

Through LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company she owns with her husband, filmmaker Tom Ackerly, she has produced several films and TV series including Promising Young Woman (2020), which stars Carey Mulligan, and the comedy series Dollface.

The I, Tonya star also has a supplementary income stream from brand endorsements. She has been the face of Calvin Klein’s Deep Euphoria fragrance and Chanel’s Chanel Gabrielle Essence.

She has invested in at least six homes in California and on Australia’s Gold Coast, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Most recently she sold a four-bedroom, six-bathroom 3,300-square-foot new build in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park community for $3.4m, according to Business Insider. She purchased it in 2017 for $2.73m.

US actor Brad Pitt has added a $40m beachfront estate to his property portfolio. AFP

Brad Pitt

Oscar-winning actor and producer Brad Pitt has paid $40m for a beachfront estate in California's Carmel Highlands community.

The one-hectare beachfront property features a clifftop house with Mediterranean touches that was built by architect Charles Sumner Greene, a pioneer of the American Arts and Crafts movement who was reportedly inspired by the Arthurian fortress of Tintagel in Cornwall, in the UK.

The property wasn’t publicly listed for sale, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported the transaction. The house is thought to cover 3,000 square feet and features several bedrooms.

The area has been popular with Hollywood legends such as Doris Day, Betty White and Clint Eastwood.

The home is the latest addition to Pitt’s real estate portfolio, which is valued in excess of $100m, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Bullet Train actor’s main residence is a multi-building compound in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Los Feliz. The estate comprises five contiguous parcels and has four homes including a 6,600-square-foot main residence. Pitt made his first purchase here in 1994 and has since expanded the estate on multiple occasions.

In 2000, Pitt purchased a $4m beach house near Santa Barbara, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2006, he bought a historic $3.5m mansion in New Orleans, where he was building 109 affordable homes after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The home was listed for sale in 2015 at $6.5m but appears to have been taken off the market without being sold.

In 2016, he purchased a luxury villa on the island of Mallorca, paying €3.5m ($3.55m) for a property outside the capital, Palma.

That’s in addition to his 50 per cent share in the 35-room Chateau Miraval on the French Riviera. His former wife, Angelina Jolie, recently sold her share to a Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer.

Pitt, 58, is estimated to have a net worth of $300m.

His income has accrued principally from a 35-year film and TV career. He has earned $173m in movie salaries before tax, Celebrity Net Worth estimates.

Pitt also owns a production company, Plan B, founded with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. Pitt bought out Aniston’s share after their divorce in 2008.

The company has produced several successful films including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Eat Pray Love, World War Z and 12 Years a Slave.

His most recent salary is $30m for an upcoming Formula One movie. Produced by Plan B, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and others, the movie was acquired by Apple in June.

Actor Nora Fatehi has invested an undisclosed amount in Indian cloud kitchen start-up Curefoods. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Nora Fatehi

Moroccan-Canadian actor Nora Fatehi has invested an undisclosed amount in Indian cloud kitchen start-up Curefoods, according to media in India. As part of the deal, she will endorse the firm’s desserts brand CakeZone, The Economic Times reported.

“I believe in celebrating the finer things in life, the small moments, and CakeZone ... make for the perfect culinary hot spot to add a little sweetness to those moments. I strongly believe in the promise of Curefoods and I’m thrilled to invest in them,” Fatehi said.

The company closed a $43m funding round in June and hopes to expand its portfolio of cloud kitchens across India to 125 by the end of the year.

The company currently has 85 kitchens in 15 cities and operates 10 brands, including Aligarh House Biryani, Nomad Pizza and Great Indian Khichdi.

Fatehi, whose work includes Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil movies, has a net worth estimated at 385m Indian rupees ($5m).

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has earned $10 million for her starring role in 'Enola Holmes 2'. EPA

Millie Bobby Brown

British actor and producer Millie Bobby Brown earned a $10m salary for her second outing as teenage detective Enola Holmes, according to Variety magazine.

The compensation sets a record for the largest upfront salary paid to an actor under the age of 20, according to British media estimates.

Enola Holmes 2, which also stars Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge, is scheduled for release on Netflix later this year.

Brown, 18, has seen her net worth climb to $14m, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The hearing-impaired actor has a wide fan following thanks to her role as Eleven in the drama series Stranger Things.

For the first season of Stranger Things, she was paid $10,000 per episode, a figure that trebled in the second season to $30,000 per episode, Celebrity Net Worth said.

For the third season, Brown has pocketed a cast-leading $300,000 per episode, or $2.7m before taxes and fees.

In 2019, the British actor launched Florence by Mills, a vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand described as “for Gen Z by Gen Z”.

Brown came up with the idea on a long flight, she told Allure magazine earlier this year. “I'm just going to make products that I [like], and if my generation and other generations like it, that's great,” she said.

An eye balm aimed at minimising dark circles caused by late-night study sessions sold out immediately at launch.

Quote I'm just going to make products that I [like], and if my generation and other generations like it, that's great Millie Bobby Brown, actress

The award-winning product line now features a wide range of items, including face washes, acne patches and tinted lip balms.

Brown and her family have since bought out the majority interest in Florence by Mills from Beach House Group, the incubator that helped launch the brand, Allure reported.

Brown has endorsed or partnered with several brands over the course of her career, collaborating on co-branded merchandise for Pandora Jewellery, Vogue Eyewear and Converse, among others. In April, she starred in Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2022 eyewear campaign.

Brown and her family own homes in London and Atlanta, Georgia in the US, according to British media.

