First physical store of Saif Ali Khan's House of Pataudi clothing label opens in India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has unveiled the first physical store for his clothing brand, House of Pataudi.

The label, previously only available online, now has its own flagship at Phoenix Marketcity in Bangalore, India. Covering four floors and home to almost 300 shops, it is the largest mall in Bangalore.

The new House of Pataudi boutique covers 140 square metres and offers the brand’s everyday line, Rozana, as well as the Jashn festive collection and opulent Riwayat wedding range.

House of Pataudi offers ethnic-inspired clothing that highlights traditional Indian crafts such as kantha embroidery, kashidakari needlework, mirror work and gota patti, another form of embroidery that originated in Rajasthan. The label also harnesses authentic Indian fabrics, such as kota, a unique blend of cotton and silk, and baranasi brocades.

The designs are a celebration of Khan’s Pataudi heritage. The actor is the 10th Nawab of the Pataudi royal family, which can trace its origins back to the 16th century. Though Khan, who is married to actress Kareena Kapoor, dabbled in cricket in his youth, he followed in his mother’s footsteps into Bollywood, where he has had mixed luck over three decades starring in various movie genres.

He launched his clothing label in 2018 as a way to pay tribute to India’s cultural heritage. The brand’s aesthetic draws inspiration from the Royal Pataudi Palace, as well as heritage architecture across the rest of the country.

“This is an important milestone in House of Pataudi’s journey so far as we begin a new chapter with our store launch,” Khan said. “I am extremely delighted to witness the brand’s growth thus far and proud of its achievements.

“Our patrons are in for a treat with some exquisite designs this upcoming season. I urge everyone with a penchant for ethnic wear to visit us at Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru and subsequently in some of the other cities where we are coming up next.”

While Khan was not there in person to inaugurate the new store, he did make a virtual appearance, greeting guests from a phone screen.