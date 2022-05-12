Top 10 Bollywood power couples, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

From film stars and cricket players, to children of royalty, there is no shortage of high-profile couples in Bollywood.

And naturally, their unions attract plenty of interest and attention from fans the world over.

Here, we round up some of the most influential power couples in the Indian film industry.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor married in 2015. Getty Images

Mira is Shahid's junior by 13 years, and the pair met through their religious affiliation — they both follow the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The marriage was also arranged by their families, which is fairly rare in Bollywood. They have two children together, and She comes from a prominent business family in New Delhi, while his parents and his step-parents are all respected actors. Mira is not one, but rumour has it that her Bollywood debut is just around the corner.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor after their wedding in Mumbai, on April 14, 2022.

Kapoor and Bhatt have been dating for five years as well as working together on the set of the fantasy film Brahmastra. They have just tied the knot, getting married in April at Vastu, Kapoor’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Among the most successful actors of their generation, they are also the most in-demand actors in Mumbai right now. This would be like if Ryan Gosling and Jennifer Lawrence dated in Hollywood.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been together for more than 30 years. AFP

This pair began dating in 1994, and got married in 1999, and so are one of the more older, well-established couples on this list. Both come from Bollywood families — his father is action director Veeru Devgan, her mother is actress Tanuja, while her grandmother is the late Shobhna Samarth, who was famous during the golden age of Hindi cinema in the 1950s. The couple have done many films together — some hits, some flops — and are known to be fiercely private and for never "airing their dirty laundry". Their children are daughter Nysa, 19, and son Yug, 11.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, a few days after their wedding, in Mumbai, on December 14, 2021. EPA

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in a lavish three-day celebration at a luxury resort in Rajasthan, India. Both are major film stars in their own right and boast a massive fan following. They have not worked in a film together, nor spoken about their relationship publicly, although they've been considered a couple since being spotted at a dinner in Mumbai in 2019.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai arrive at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFAs) at the Sheffield Hallam Arena on June 9, 2007 England.

Everyone knows this couple — they may no longer be the top Bollywood power couple in India, but they are arguably the most well known globally, having walked the Cannes red carpet together, and appeared on Oprah Winfrey's talk show. Plus, Aishwarya was famously crowned "the world's most beautiful woman" after winning Miss World in 1994. Abhishek's family is true Bollywood royalty, with his father the still-prolific Amitabh Bachchan and his mother the famous Jaya Bachchan.

This isn't the first famous relationship for either of them: Abhishek was engaged to Karisma Kapoor (Kareena's sister) and Aishwarya was in relationships with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. They have a daughter, Aaradhya, aged 10.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 21 years. AFP

Akshay Kumar has been engaged many times and linked to several actresses, but the only time he managed to make it all the way was with Khanna, an actress-turned-author and interior designer. The pair, married for 21 years, have two kids together and are private about their family life. Khanna has her own roots in Bollywood royalty — her father is the late Rajesh Khanna, one of the most famous Indian actors of all time, while her mother is the A-list actress Dimple Kapadia, who is still active in films. The couple have a son, Aarav, aged 19, and daughter, Nitara, 9.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. AFP

What does India love as much as Bollywood? Cricket. Kohli is the former captain of the Indian cricket team, and Sharma is known as an actress who tackles gritty, real roles.

The couple met while doing an ad for Head & Shoulders in 2013 (who knew dandruff could be so romantic?). They're known by the moniker "Virushka" and were married in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017. They also stand by each other: if she is in the crowd during his cricket matches, the public will often blame Sharma when India loses a match. But Kohli has always defended her against public opinion. Their baby girl Vamika was born in January 2021.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was 2013's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela...Ram-Leela.'

Singh and Padukone were dating for about five years before tying the knot in 2018. While they are famous actors in their own right, it is when they star next to each other in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical epics that they truly shine. Ram-Leela in 2013, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and 2018's Padmaavat were some of Bollywood's biggest hitters.

Both of them are beloved as stars, but never feel the need to "commercialise" their relationship or talk about it much, making their love story feel very genuine.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur

This pair is powerful together, but they are both Bollywood royalty in and of themselves. Kareena's family — a long line of actors and filmmakers with the Kapoor surname — is "the first family of Bollywood". Meanwhile, Khan boasts royal lineage (his famous cricketer father Mansoor Ali Khan was the nawab of Pataudi, a former princely state) and his mother is, of course, Sharmila Tagore of Aradhana fame. They are also one of Bollywood's interfaith couples — he is Muslim with a Hindu mother and she is Hindu with a Christian mother.

The couple have starred side-by-side in big-budget movies and ads, but their own love story started late. Khan was married to Amrita Singh before he married Kapoor in 2012 after a five-year courtship. He has two children with Singh, and two children with Kapoor, Taimur, 5, and Jeh, 1.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan pose for a picture during the wedding reception of actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai late on May 8, 2018.

Many relationships don't stand the test of time in Bollywood, but that is not the case with Shah Rukh and Gauri, who have been married since 1991. The pair met in 1984, and despite the odd rumour that they lead separate lives, by all official appearances, the childhood sweethearts are still going strong.

She is the go-to interior designer in Mumbai high society, and he is arguably the most famous Bollywood star of all time. Theirs, too, is an interfaith marriage (he is Muslim Pathan and she is Punjabi Hindu) and take pride in celebrating each other's religious traditions. Having got together before either of them were famous, their match appears to one truly founded on love. The pair have three kids together and the older two, Aryan, 24, and Suhana, 21, are soon set to direct and act in web series, respectively.