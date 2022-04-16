Alia Bhatt shares details of mehendi ceremony before wedding to Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has revealed details and pictures from the mehendi, or henna, ceremony that took place before her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday.

“The mehendi was like something out of a dream,” Bhatt wrote on Instagram. The accompanying images show the happy couple smiling, laughing and embracing, Bhatt surrounded by an entourage of female friends, Kapoor dressed in a bright coral pink kurta set with a jacket by Sabyasachi, and the groom’s family dancing alongside famous faces, including Kapoor's actress cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bhatt wore a pink patchwork lehenga with a halter blouse by designer Manish Malhotra, paired with statement diamond-and-emerald jewellery.

One adorable detail shot shows that Kapoor had "Alia", surrounded by a heart, drawn on to his hand in henna. Another shot shows him holding up a photo of his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, signifying that he was included in spirit.

Guests at the mehendi function also included Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. The event on the evening before the wedding is held to wish the bride good health and prosperity and usually involves plenty of singing and dancing. Intricate henna designs are applied to the arms and feet of the bride as a good omen, and on female family members and guests.

There were a number of surprises over the course of the event, Bhatt revealed. “It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a lot of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a big surprise organised by Mr Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.”

The post accumulated more than 2.4 million likes in less than an hour, with Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sophie Choudry all commenting.

Bhatt and Kapoor third the knot on Thursday, in a simple and understated wedding ceremony at their home. The bride and groom’s offbeat choice of ivory and cream outfits also acted as an antithesis to traditional Indian brides dripping in heavy red-and-gold finery.

Bhatt’s choice of a minimal, no-makeup look, a wedding sari rather than the usually favoured lehenga, and personalised details in her bridalwear have been applauded by fashion watchers and Bollywood fans alike.

“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot — the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship — we got married," Bhatt captioned a series of official wedding pictures on Instagram.

"With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives," she wrote. "It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”