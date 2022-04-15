The symbolic fashion details from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

The Bollywood wedding of the year — of A-listers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt — on Thursday attracted plenty of attention from film fans and celebrity watchers around the world.

Their simple and understated wedding ceremony at home — compared to Bollywood standards — as well as the bride and groom’s offbeat choice of ivory and cream outfits, won praise all-round from fans used to lavish destination weddings and brides dripping in red-and-gold outfits.

Bhatt’s choice of a minimal, no-makeup look, a wedding sari rather than the usually favoured lehenga, and special, personalised details in her outfit have been applauded by fashion watchers and Bollywood fans.

Her unconventional and modern Indian bride look was praised for the attention to detail and for incorporating meaningful designs and motifs considered lucky and special by the couple, celebrating their almost five-year-old relationship that began on film sets.

Here’s a close-up look at the sartorial details spotted by eagle-eyed fashion watchers, from the Kapoor-Bhatt wedding.

The embroidered touch

Bhatt’s hand-dyed ivory-and-gold organza sari by celebrity go-to designer Sabyasachi, which seemed inspired by an enchanted garden, was covered in little designs such as flowers and butterflies.

A close-up photo of her handwoven tissue veil — posted by the fashion-watcher Instagram account Diet Sabya — showed “The fourteenth of April 2022”, the couple’s wedding date, woven into it, surrounded by gold embroidery and sequins.

The account also dubbed the moment Kapoor carried Bhatt in his arms after the wedding as “the real Bridgerton ending".

The actress’s sari also featured motifs such as the infinity symbol, also assumed to be the number 8 — which Kapoor considers his lucky one — all merged in an artistic way with the gold tilla embroidery.

Meaningful jewellery

Of course, all eyes were on the bride’s ring as well, which stuck to the usual celebrity standards of a huge rock.

Although no clear pictures of the ring are available yet, it appears to be a rather big solitaire nestled in a prong setting.

Aside from the ring, the silver kaleere ornament hanging from her wrists was customised, sporting matching motifs of the number 8, the infinity symbol, stars, clouds and birds.

The groom sported a simple wedding band in platinum. Meanwhile, Bhatt’s mangalsutra — or the ceremonial necklace tied by the groom around the bride’s neck, symbolising their marriage — turned out to be a simple diamond drop pendant on a thin chain, but also featuring the 8/infinity symbol.

Her look reflecting everything handcrafted with love, Bhatt also wore a diamond bracelet with an infinity sign and the traditional red-and-white chooda or bangles symbolising her new-bride status.

The only conventional wedding items on her were the heavy uncut diamond jewellery by Sabyasachi Heritage, comprising a regal choker, heavy bangles and dangling jhumkis.

Earlier, the official Instagram account of the wedding’s couturier, Sabyasachi, had posted: "For the wedding ceremony Alia Bhatt wears a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. Paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls.

"Ranbir Kapoor wears an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. The kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery features uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace.

A natural, fresh look

For the wedding, which seemed to be all peaches-and-pastels themed, the actress was styled by Bollywood stylist Ami Patel and topped off her ensemble with a barely-there make-up that showed off her freckles, a small red bindi, and mid-parted loose hair in soft waves with a bejewelled mathapatti headband, instead of the usual coiffed and flower-decked styles favoured by desi brides.

Ditching the heavy make-up, the star, 29, seemed to have worked on keeping her skin well-hydrated and glowing, and opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, naturally filled-in brows, natural lashes and translucent white nails.

See pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship over the years: