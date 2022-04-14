Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: the celebrity guests spotted at the ceremony

It's been a big day for Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as they tied the knot on Thursday afternoon at Vastu, Kapoor’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

While fans are yet to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom — details of their mehndi and sangeet functions on Wednesday have yet to be released — pictures of wedding guests arriving at the venue have made their way to social media platforms.

On Thursday morning, the bride’s mother, Soni Razdan, sister, Shaheen Bhatt and half-brother Rahul Bhatt, as well as the groom’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were spotted arriving at Vastu for the haldi and chooda rituals before the wedding.

The haldi is a ceremony during which turmeric paste is applied to the bride for glowing skin, and the chooda is a Punjabi ritual that has the bride put on a set of white and red bangles that she will continue to wear for for about a month after the wedding.

The groom’s sister was spotted in a gold Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, while his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a light pink Manish Malhotra saree.

Other famous members of the Kapoor clan, including Babita, Randhir and Karisma Kapoor; Nikhil and Navya Nanda; Rima, Aadar, Armaan and Anissa Jain; Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are at the wedding venue.

The bride’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, arrived with Pooja Bhatt, and they were both dressed in white and gold ensembles.

Guests including filmmaker Luv Ranjan, director Ayan Mukerji, director and producer Karan Johar, businessman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani were spotted arriving at Vastu for the wedding pheras, or marriage ceremony.

Security remained tight at the venue, and no pictures of the ceremonies that took place on Wednesday or Thursday morning have surfaced yet.

According to the latest reports, the couple have completed the pheras and are officially married.

See pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship over the years: