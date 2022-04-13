Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt begin wedding festivities

The most anticipated Bollywood wedding of the year is currently under way in Mumbai. Actor Ranbir Kapoor, 39, is set to marry actress Alia Bhatt, 29, this week, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Festivities started on Wednesday with a mehendi ceremony in the afternoon, followed by a sangeet function in the evening.

Kapoor’s Bandra home Vastu will be the venue for all the functions. Paparazzi photos of the families heading to the venue have already made their way to social media, though it may be a while before fans can get a glimpse of the ceremonies.

Security has been beefed up and there are reportedly more than 200 bouncers at the venue, with phone cameras being taped off at the venue entrance.

Ranbir and Alia both belong to illustrious film families. Ranbir belongs to the famous Kapoor clan that has produced popular stars including Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Ranbir is the son of actress Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Alia, meanwhile, is the daughter of actress Soni Razdan and director and producer Mahesh Bhatt, half-sister of actress Pooja Bhatt and the niece of producer Mukesh Bhatt.

The functions on Wednesday will be followed by a puja (prayer) ceremony tomorrow and the wedding on Friday. It is rumoured that Alia will wear a Sabyasachi design for her wedding, following in the footsteps of several actresses who have all chosen the designer for their big day in the past few years, and designs by Manish Malhotra for the other functions.

Despite the wedding being a close-knit affair, featuring mostly close friends and famous family members, celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will also be attending the ceremony.

It is believed the couple will host a big reception at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Sunday, which will feature a star-studded guest list including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia made their first big public appearance together in May 2018 at actress Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. The couple were originally due to get married in 2020, but the wedding was postponed owing to the pandemic, and was delayed further so they could wrap the first part of film Brahmastra, which they both star in.

The film marks the first time Ranbir and Alia will be seen on the big screen together.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first in a trilogy, and is currently scheduled to release on September 9. The plot of this superhero film, directed by Ranbir’s close friend Ayan Mukerji, has been kept closely under wraps, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Mukerji also on Wednesday released a teaser of the first song, Kesariya, from the film, to coincide with the first day of the festivities.

