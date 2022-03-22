Sheikh Mohammed, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities at IPL - in pictures

The Indian Premier League is known, primarily, for two things – fabulous money for players, and celebrities in the stands.

The IPL has moved in and out of India, been held behind closed doors and also witnessed crippling corruption scandals. But what has never changed is the star power the league has attracted – on the field and off it.

That was by design as Indian cricket administrators amalgamated glitzy cricket and Bollywood star appeal right at the start, bringing in famous names like Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as team owners.

It was a perfect match as the IPL carved a niche for itself in the cricketing and social calendars of India. Many celebrities have watched the IPL matches from the stands over the years, adding more glamour to an already dazzling show.

The 2022 edition is set to begin this week and matches will be restricted mainly to Mumbai – the hub of Bollywood. With spectators allowed in the stands this season, expect more big names at the venues over the next two months.

Above is a gallery of the celebrities who have attended IPL matches since its inception in 2008. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.