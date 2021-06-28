T20 World Cup to be moved to UAE over coronavirus situation in India

Indian board president Sourav Ganguly reveals ICC has been informed of the decision

India hosted the last edition of the T20 World Cup, which was won by the West Indies. Reuters
The 2021 T20 World Cup will be shifted to the UAE due to the coronavirus health situation in India, two Indian cricket board officials stated on Monday.

Read More

ICC plan to stage 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE

Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told the Press Trust of India that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been informed of the move.

"We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly told the agency.

Reuters also got confirmation from board treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal of the plans to move the tournament out of India.

The UAE emerged as the only viable option for the tournament, scheduled to be played in October-November, after the Covid-19 situation in India worsened.

On Monday, India reported 46,148 new infections. The country's total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 396,730.

The UAE has emerged as the destination of choice for sporting events ever since the pandemic took hold.

The Pakistan Super League, that was suspended earlier in the year due to an outbreak back home, was recently completed in Abu Dhabi. Also, the India Premier League was suspend in May as cases surged in the country. The remaining matches of the tournament have been moved to the UAE, where it was also held last year.

Published: June 28, 2021 02:54 PM

