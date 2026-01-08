Etihad Rail reveals more passenger stations ahead of service launch this year

Etihad Rail on Thursday announced more passenger railway stations for the service that is due to launch this year.

Further stations will be in Al Sila, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezairaa, Al Faya and Al Dhaid, which will "become operational in phases", it said.

This is in addition to the stations in Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, University City in Sharjah and the Al Hilal area in Fujairah.

The service is to launch in 2026 but a date was not provided yet.

It is not clear if more stations will be added in future.

“Our preparations to launch passenger services across the national railway network in 2026 reflect the vision of our wise leadership to build an integrated transport ecosystem that supports the UAE’s economic and social fabric," said Azza Al Suwaidi, deputy chief executive of Etihad Rail Mobility.

Ten of the 13 trains in our fleet have arrived, where they have been tested and certified to the highest international safety and quality standards, Etihad Rail said.

More to follow

