Dream11 IPL 2020 Final - MI v DC Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Indian Premier League, halted earlier this month due to the coronavirus crisis gripping India, will resume in the UAE in September and October, India's national cricket board said.

The world's richest cricket tournament was suspended on May 4 after a number of players and team officials tested positive for Covid-19 despite being in bio-secure bubbles.

It is thought the remaining 31 matches will be split into 10 double headers, seven single headers and four play-offs, which will be fit into the 21-day window the Board of Control for Cricket in India hopes to create before the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

The 2020 IPL was also postponed and was held exclusively in the UAE, with Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah as host venues. The Emirates Cricket Board are yet to comment on the BCCI's announcement until late on Saturday.

The BCCI also said it would ask the global governing body, the ICC, for more time to make a decision on whether the T20 World Cup should be held in India in October and November.

Since April 1, about 160,000 people have died in India in a devastating wave that has seen hospitals overwhelmed and fears are growing that the country could be hit by yet another surge in cases later this year.

India reported its lowest daily rise in new Covid-19 cases for a month on Friday but the tally remained high at 186,364 infections and 3,660 deaths.

The BCCI said that it "unanimously agreed" to move the remaining matches to the UAE because of the monsoon season, and did not mention the pandemic.

The monsoon season generally runs from June to mid-September.

The World Cup is also due to be held in India from October but it is also at risk from the pandemic. The tournament is due to be discussed by the International Cricket Council next Tuesday.

The BCCI said that the general meeting "authorised the office bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021".

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

match info Union Berlin 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 40' pen, Pavard 80') Man of the Match: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

Company Profile Founder: Omar Onsi Launched: 2018 Employees: 35 Financing stage: Seed round ($12 million) Investors: B&Y, Phoenician Funds, M1 Group, Shorooq Partners

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

