Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's post-wedding party: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar attend

All eyes have been on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor this week as the beloved Bollywood couple tied the knot on Thursday after a five-year relationship. After a simple and understated ceremony, the couple hosted a post-wedding party at their home in Mumbai.

The event on Saturday night took place at Vastu — the apartment complex which also served as the wedding venue — and had famous faces in attendance including Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria, as well as family members including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor.

Kapoor Sahni posted a picture of herself on Instagram, wearing a black gown for the party, which seemed to have a black and shimmer dress code. Most of the guests were seen arriving in black and sequinned attire. She also posted a selfie taken with brother Ranbir, with the party lights lending the picture a purple hue. New bride Bhatt was captured in a silver shimmery outfit in pictures posted on social media, while mother-in-law Neetu twinned with her daughter Kapoor Sahni in black sequinned attire.

On Saturday, Bhatt revealed more details as well as photos from the mehendi, or henna, ceremony that took place before her wedding.

“The mehendi was like something out of a dream,” Bhatt wrote on Instagram.

The accompanying images show the happy couple smiling, laughing and embracing, Bhatt surrounded by an entourage of female friends, Kapoor dressed in a bright coral pink kurta set with a jacket by Sabyasachi, and the groom’s family dancing alongside famous faces, including Kapoor's actress cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bhatt wore a pink patchwork lehenga with a halter blouse by designer Manish Malhotra, paired with statement diamond-and-emerald jewellery.

One adorable detail shot showed that Kapoor had "Alia", surrounded by a heart, drawn on to his hand in henna. Another shot shows him holding up a photo of his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, signifying that he was included in spirit.

The anticipated nuptials took place on Thursday in a simple wedding ceremony at their home in which the bride and groom’s offbeat choice of ivory and cream attire won praise all-round from fans who are used to lavish destination weddings and brides dripping in heavy red-and-gold finery in typical Bollywood fashion.

Bhatt’s choice of a minimal, no-makeup look, a wedding sari rather than the usually favoured lehenga, and personalised details in her bridalwear have been applauded by fashion watchers and Bollywood fans alike.

