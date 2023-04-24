Dubai among 100 global cities to host Warner Bros anniversary candlelight concert

Warner Bros Studios’ candlelight concert series, commemorating its 100th anniversary, is coming to Dubai on May 6.

To be held at The Theatre in Mall of the Emirates, Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros will feature music from some of the studio’s most celebrated films and television shows.

“The Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros concert series is a true celebration of storytelling, music, and creativity,” said Peter van Roden, senior vice president at Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment.

“From the musicals that we know and love to the iconic films and television series that have shaped generations, Warner Bros has long been a leader in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this unforgettable event to our fans and music lovers from around the world to honour this momentous occasion.”

The concert series debuted at the Steven J Ross Theatre in Los Angeles in April and will make its way to 100 cities worldwide, including New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Milan, Sao Paulo and Mexico City. The show features a diverse selection of 15 musical pieces from classic films to television shows, performed in a candlelight setting.

Film and TV fans can expect to hear live renditions of musical pieces from titles such as The Wizard of Oz, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, The Lord of the Rings, Friends, Batman, Harry Potter and more.

The candlelight concert series was initially developed as a musical experience featuring the works of greatest composers, such as Vivaldi, Mozart and Chopin.

It has since partnered with different entities to create a diverse programme including pieces by contemporary artists, from Aretha Franklin, Queen, Coldplay to Ed Sheeran, and shows dedicated to K-Pop.

Tickets to Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros start at Dh150 and are available at www.feverup.com