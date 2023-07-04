Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan has surgery in US after accident on film set

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan has undergone surgery in the US after sustaining injuries on the set of his upcoming film in Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old Bollywood star was rushed to hospital with a bloody nose after an accident on the set of his upcoming film, entertainment news site ET Times reported.

“He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose," the ET Times reported.

Mr Khan and his team have yet to confirm the incident or the resulting surgery.

One of India's biggest film stars, Mr Khan returned to the screen in January after a four-year hiatus. Pathaan, a spy action thriller, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films, making $130 million worldwide.

He will appear in two more films, Jawan and Dunki, slated for release later this year.