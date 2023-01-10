Dubai takes starring role in trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated action film Pathaan was released on Tuesday, featuring scenes shot in Downtown Dubai.

The spy thriller, which features John Abraham as the antagonist, is set to be released on January 25.

In the trailer, Khan and Padukone, who play soldiers, are seen hot on the heels of Abraham's character, who seems intent on destroying India. Scenes shot in Dubai include a fight between Khan and Abraham on top of a moving truck, as well as Abraham shooting at a police car with a rocket.

Pathaan marks the big screen return of Khan after more than four years, following the box office debacle of his last film Zero in 2018.

In March last year, the Bollywood superstar gave fans the first glimpse of his long-awaited comeback. Production of the film was delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the drama following Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug bust.

"I know it’s late … but remember the date … Pathaan time starts now … See you in cinemas on January 25, 2023," Khan posted on his social media channels, along with a clip featuring co-stars Padukone and Abraham.

"In our nation, we are named by our religion or our caste. But he had none of them," Abraham says in character in the teaser.

Padukone then adds: "He didn't even have anyone who could name him. All he had was his nation, India."

Blurry shots of Khan walking towards the camera are then shown, with his voiceover.

"He made his nation his religion. And protecting the country, his duty," Khan says.

"Those who don't have a name, are named by their companions. How did I get this name? Wait a little bit more to find out. Let's meet soon... with Pathaan."

What's Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan all about?

John Abraham in 'Pathaan'. Photo: YouTube / YRF

Khan plays a character named Pathaan who will go to any lengths to save India. The character is believed to be an agent working with India's intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing, while Padukone plays his colleague.

Abraham plays the antagonist, a terrorist who works for the mafia.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his high-octane money-spinners Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019), and there's bound to be a lot of action with Khan having physically transformed for the role.

Fans in the UAE also have a special reason to be excited, as scenes for the film were shot in Downtown Dubai in 2021. Khan was spotted shooting a fight scene atop a moving lorry, as well as a 4x4 car in January.

Who's in the cast of 'Pathaan'?

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the teaser of their upcoming Bollywood film 'Pathaan'. Photo: YouTube / YRF

Khan, Padukone and Abraham will play pivotal roles in the film. Khan and Padukone are known for their crackling chemistry, having starred together in major hits Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014).

Padukone has also shared a "motion poster" of her character, showing her firing a gun and with a bruised face.

"Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more," Khan also posted, along with a similar photo.

The stars will be joined by veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, last seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, as well as Ashutosh Rana, plus Gautam Rode, best-known for his television roles.

A casting coup featuring cameos by two other major stars playing characters from their respective films has also been revealed — Salman Khan is set to play the spy from his hit Tiger spy franchise, while Hrithik Roshan will appear as his agent from the film War.

What is the release date for 'Pathaan'?

Pathaan is set to be released on January 25, 2023, one day before India's Republic Day. To take advantage of the patriotic theme, the film will also be simultaneously released in regional languages Tamil and Telugu besides Hindi.

— This article was first published on March 4, 2022