Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to promote Jawan at Burj Khalifa

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will return to Dubai to promote his highly-anticipated film Jawan.

The event is set to take place next to Burj Khalifa on Thursday.

“It's impossible to not celebrate Jawan with you all. I am coming to Burj Khalifa on August 31 at 9pm,” Khan shared on Instagram, in a mix of Hindi and English.

“And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, let's wear the colour of love … let's wear red … what say?”

Jawan, which means soldier, is an action thriller and pairs two Indian superstars for the first time – Khan and Nayanthara, one of the biggest South Indian stars, popularly referred to as the “lady superstar” of Indian cinema.

The film also marks the first Bollywood project of acclaimed South Indian director Atlee, best known for his record-breaking Tamil blockbusters Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).

Besides its stellar leads, Jawan includes cameos by Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone, South Indian actor Vijay and Bollywood's Sanjay Dutt. South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi and Bollywood actors Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover also feature.

The record-breaking Pathaan, which was released in January to wide acclaim, is now the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It was partly filmed in Dubai.

Jawan is produced by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, under their Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

To take advantage of the pan-Indian cast's wide appeal, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, in addition to Hindi.

Khan, who has a home in Dubai, has shot many of his films in the city and starred in a number of Dubai Tourism videos. His last promotional film, Dubai Presents: Shah Rukh Khan, was released in March last year and shows the star singing and dancing to music by Indian duo Vishal-Shekhar as he explores the city.

Jawan will be released on September 7