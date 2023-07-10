Shah Rukh Khan to reportedly film a song in Dubai as Jawan teaser trailer released

As anticipation builds for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's next film, Jawan, a source close to the production has revealed that the Bollywood superstar is heading to Dubai to film a song for the action thriller.

Khan's last film, Pathaan, which was partly shot in Dubai, has broken a number of records since its release in January. It is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and the second-highest grossing Hindi film of all time.

The highly anticipated Jawan, which means soldier, will mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, one of the biggest actors in South India, often referred to as the "lady superstar" of India. Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone is set to make a special appearance, while the film also features South Indian superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

Jawan is also the first Hindi film for director Atlee, known for his Tamil blockbusters.

Production for the film, set to be released on September 7, has already wrapped. But a source told entertainment website Bollywood Hungama that the team felt there was still scope for "one chartbuster song".

"The team will be shooting for a song in Dubai. We are still not sure if the song in question is a new one or it is a reshoot of a song that was shot in Mumbai on May 11. The song will be shot over a period of six days and is touted to be the song with the best visuals in the album. It's a surprise package for the fans."

Khan, who produced the film with his wife, Gauri, under their Red Chillies Entertainment banner, unveiled the action-packed teaser trailer for Jawan on Monday.

“Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films. The teaser is just the tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come," Khan said, when announcing the title in June last year.

To take advantage of its cast's wide appeal, the film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, in addition to Hindi.

Khan, who has a home in Dubai, has shot many of his films in the city and starred in a number of Dubai Tourism videos. His last promotional film, Dubai Presents: Shah Rukh Khan, was released in March last year and shows the star singing and dancing to music by Indian duo Vishal-Shekhar as he explores the city.