'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' — what to expect from the Netflix film

Two months after their star-studded wedding, South Indian superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are set to appear in a Netflix film documenting their nuptials.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale takes an intimate look at the couple's "tale of success, love and happiness", Netflix says. A date for its premiere has not been announced.

"Happy to be associated with the greatest @netflix_in to bring you some nice unforgettable moments from our life," Shivan posted on Instagram along with a teaser from the film.

In the clip, Nayanthara, who is popularly referred to as the "lady superstar" of Indian cinema, talks about her relationship with Shivan, whom she met after she appeared in his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

"I only believe in working ... Definitely nice to know you have so much love around," she says.

In another clip, Shivan calls her "inspiring" and "beautiful inside out".

The couple wed in the historical city of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu in June in an early morning ritual that reportedly began at 8.10am. The ceremony was attended by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as well as Rajinikanth, one of the biggest and most revered Indian actors. Other major stars on the guest list included actors Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The next day, the newly-weds were seen offering their prayers at the Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, which is located in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. The religious building, which is also popularly known as Tirumala Temple, is more than 1,000 years old and believed to be the wealthiest temple in India.

They then jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand, for their honeymoon, spending time at The Siam, a 1.2-hectare resort located on the Chao Phraya River known for its health and wellness-focused facilities.

Nayanthara is one of the biggest actors in South India, known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She's also the only actress from South India to make it onto Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list, where she ranked at No 69 in 2018 with an estimated earning of 150 million rupees ($1.87 million).

Born Diana Kurian in Bengaluru, she made her acting debut in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare and has since starred in more than 75 films. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Khan in Jawan, an action film set to be released in 2023, which will also reportedly feature Deepika Padukone.

