Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pray in Tirupati a day after their wedding

They were originally meant to wed in the spiritual district of Tirupati but "logistical issues" led to South Indian superstar Nayanthara and her film director husband Vignesh Shivan tying the knot in the historical city of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

But on Friday morning, the couple were seen offering their prayers at the Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, which is located in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. The temple, which is also popularly known as Tirumala Temple, is more than 1,000 years old, and believed to be the wealthiest temple in India.

In the 2016-17 financial year, the temple declared revenue of 26 billion rupees (Dh1.4bn).

Dressed in a mustard sari paired with striking jewellery Nayanthara smiled for photographers and interacted with worshippers as she held hands with Shivan, who wore white traditional South Indian robes paired with a matching shirt. The temple, which usually receives more than 10,000 visitors a day, was a buzz of activity as the couple performed their rituals.

Popularly referred to as the "lady superstar" of Indian cinema, Nayanthara is one of the biggest actors in South India, known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She and Shivan met on the set of his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and began dating soon afterwards.

They made their relationship Instagram-official in 2021 after Shivan proposed to Nayanthara, and also announced the launch their production company Rowdy Pictures.

Some of the biggest stars in India, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and South Indian idol Rajinikath, attended the wedding at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Centre. Other major stars on the guest list included actors Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Nayanthara and Vinesh Shivan on their wedding day. Photo: Instagram / wikkiofficial

Shivan shared photos of the wedding on Thursday.

"On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan and I'm the one by God’s grace. Just married Nayanthara," he posted.

The couple's outfits were custom-made by Jade, the label by designers Monica Shah and Karishma Swali, known for their use of Indian arts and crafts. Nayanthara wore a handcrafted red sari, with her and Shivan's name embroidered on the border, while Shivan wore a veshti, the sarong-like robe wrapped around his waist, paired with a kurta and shawl.

Nayanthara's outfit was custom-made by Jade, the label by designers Monica Shah and Karishma Swalin. Photo: Instagram / wikkiofficial

Hours before the wedding ceremony on Thursday, Shivan posted a tribute to his future wife on Instagram, calling her "My thangamey", which translates to "my gold" in Tamil.

"Today is June 9 and it’s Nayan’s. Thanking God, the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life. Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, every day at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful," he shared.

"Now, it’s all dedicated to the love of my life! Nayanthara, my thangamey, excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours."

A star-studded reception is soon to follow.

