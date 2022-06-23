Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate honeymoon in Thailand

Two weeks after their star-studded wedding in Tamil Nadu, South Indian superstar Nayanthara and husband, director Vignesh Shivan, are enjoying their new lives as a married couple in Thailand.

Sharing a series of pictures from their honeymoon at a resort in Bangkok, Shivan lovingly referred to the actress as his "thaaram", which means "star" in Tamil.

"In Thailand with my Thaaram," he posted, along with pictures of the couple locked in a loving embrace. In one photo, the newly-weds can be seen holding hands as they stare into each other's eyes, on the private balcony of their suite in The Siam Hotel.

Located on the Chao Phraya river, which flows through Bangkok, The Siam is a luxury 1.2-hectare resort known as an "urban sanctuary" owing to its proximity to the city centre. The health and wellness-focused property is a favourite among honeymooners looking for an escape but not wishing to be too far away from the city's attractions.

Popularly referred to as the "lady superstar" of Indian cinema, Nayanthara is one of the biggest actors in South India, known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She married Shivan at a resort in the historical town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, in a traditional ceremony.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon appear in a film with the actress, attended the wedding, and so did Rajinikanth, one of the biggest and most revered Indian actors. Other major stars in attendance included Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

"On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan and I'm the one by God’s grace. Just married Nayanthara," Shivan posted after the wedding, sharing images from the ceremony.

A day after the wedding, the couple offered prayers at the Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, which is in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. Also popularly known as Tirumala temple, it is more than 1,000 years old, and is believed to be the wealthiest temple in India.

A few days before the nuptials, Shivan had spoken about how they initially wanted to wed in Tirupati, a popular pilgrimage spot for millions of Hindus around the world.

"We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can’t take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram," Shivan told Chennai Times.

Nayanthara and Shivan first met when she starred in his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, an action-comedy which also featured superstar Sethupathi. The pair began dating soon after but only made their relationship Instagram-official in 2021 after Shivan proposed. That year, they also launched their production company Rowdy Pictures.

