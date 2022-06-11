Britney Spears and Sam Asghari share first wedding video

Britney Spears and new husband Sam Asghari have taken to Instagram to share a video from inside their California home wedding.

In a 44-second clip, set to Haley Reinhart’s cover of Can’t Help Falling in Love, we’re first introduced to a sketch from Donatella Versace of the couple ahead of their wedding before we’re shown shots of Spears and Asghari getting ready for the big day — both of whom were dressed by Versace.

We then see Spears, donning a custom off-the-shoulder white Versace dress with a long train, in a white carriage with a white horse before the scene cuts to a visibly emotional Asghari exchanging vows with Spears.

The couple then walk hand-in-hand down the to cheering family and friends.

The rest of the clip shows the pair smiling and kissing before heading into a white car with a “just married” sign on the back.

The post is simply captioned, "Fairytales are real".

The wedding took place at Spears's 12,464-square-foot Thousand Oaks, California home. Celebrity friends in attendance included Versace, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

Spears wrote that she had a panic attack before getting it together ahead of the big day.

"The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock," she posted on Instagram.

The event was not without controversy, after Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander attempted to crash the wedding site.

Seven months ago, Spears was freed from a conservatorship that had prevented her from getting married.

Spears and Asghari have been together for five years. Asghari is a fitness professional, who has modelled in the past. He met Spears on the set of her Slumber Party video in 2016.

He was born in the Iranian capital Tehran, but moved to the US to be with his father when he was 12.

Owing to the US immigration process, his family was not able to move together.

In April, the pair announced they were expecting a baby, however one month later Spears revealed she'd had a miscarriage.

