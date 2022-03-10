Shah Rukh Khan has 'best day of his life' in new Dubai Tourism campaign

Shah Rukh Khan is the face of another new Dubai Tourism campaign, continuing the run of celebrity-studded videos.

One of the biggest names in Bollywood, Khan appears in an advertisement that shows him dancing at Dubai Creek, visiting the recently opened Museum of the Future and shopping at one of the biggest malls in the world.

The video, called Dubai Presents: Shah Rukh Khan, was released by the emirate's Department of Economy and Tourism on Tuesday. It's the fourth collaboration between the Bollywood legend and the tourism authority.

Shot over three days in November 2020, it shows the star singing and dancing to music by Indian duo Vishal-Shekhar.

The score is combined with the lyrics of a poem written by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, which reads, “Dubai is the rarest land of wonder, as it charms you, captives you and enlightens you.”

Aimed at "rekindling the spirit of travel and aspiring travellers to explore Dubai, like never before", the video shows the megastar wrap up a film shoot in front of Atlantis, The Palm, before heading out to explore the city.

He runs on the beach, scoring a goal in a game of football with Burj Al Arab — Dubai's "seven-star hotel" — serving as an impressive backdrop.

One of the world's richest actors, Khan is also seen exploring the souqs of old Dubai, where he stops to clean a vendor’s glasses for him.

He also appears to gatecrash a party in Dubai Marina, after his daughter Suhana Khan, 21, calls and tells her father: “You're in Dubai, walk around, have fun”.

Famed for his charm, personality and box-office success, Khan wraps up the video on a balcony overlooking Dubai’s glittering skyline, telling his daughter that he had "the best day of his life".

Shah Rukh Khan at the Dubai Fountain. The star has released a new video campaign to promote tourism in the emirate. Photo: Dubai Tourism

Khan posted the video to his Instagram, where he has more than 28 million followers, with the caption: "Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai".

At the time of writing, the video had 2,228,111 views on Instagram and 1,195,364 views on YouTube.

“Dubai is my second home. There is something about the city that keeps calling me back. I am amazed by the warmth, hospitality, love and memories that Dubai and its people have given me over the years. Dubai is much more than its breathtaking locations and extravagance; it's a feeling. The city is full of surprises, and every time I visit, I know that there’s something new that awaits me," Khan previously said of the emirate.

Celebrity-endorsed Dubai

The Bollywood star is one of several celebrities to endorse Dubai.

In 2019, he invited Gwyneth Paltrow to be part of his #BeMyGuest campaign in collaboration with Visit Dubai.

In a video called The Revelation, the sixth episode of the series released in 2019, Khan is seen bumping into the Hollywood actress on a beach.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Dubai Tourism's ‘A Story Takes Flight’ campaign video. Photo: Dubai Tourism

Visit Dubai's most recent star-studded collaboration was an action-packed, film-style campaign with Hollywood stars Zac Efron and Jessica Alba.

Released in August, it features the American actors skydiving off Burj Al Arab, whizzing through Madinat Jumeirah's waterways and navigating Al Fahidi on scooters.